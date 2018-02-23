CityLab Daily: Why I Won't Bring My Gun Into My Classroom

Also today: Hyperlooping to Cleveland, and an urbanist syllabus for Black Panther.
What We’re Following
“When educators become enforcers, education stops.” After the Parkland, Florida, shooting, President Trump has repeatedly suggested arming teachers in the classroom. Psychology professor Joshua Grubbs, an educator and gun owner, explains a crucial fact missing from this debate: Guns change how you think and view others:
Being armed places you in a state of mind that is not conducive to teaching... You are aware of where your firearm is at all times... You are aware of everyone around you. And whether you want to admit it or not, you are looking for threat.
Vive la local news! Public radio stations in New York, D.C., and Southern California are banding together to revive some local news sites—including Gothamist, DCist, LAist, and DNAinfo—that shuttered in November. CityLab context: Former LAist editor-in-chief Julia Wick writes about why these publications mean so much to their cities.
Wakanda 101: If you’re seeing Black Panther for the first or fifth time this weekend, take a gander at Brentin Mock’s urbanist syllabus for the film—covering everything from Afrofuturism to vibranium trains to the politics of Wakanda.
More on CityLab
Chart of the Day
The Brookings Institution’s William Frey has a new blog post explaining how people of color are driving the Millennial urban growth trends. Nearly three-fifths of Millennials in urban counties are either Hispanic, black, Asian, or other races. People of color have also contributed the lion’s share—87 percent—of total urban core population growth from 2010 to 2015. CityLab context: How gentrifying neighborhoods fall short on diversity.
What We’re Reading
