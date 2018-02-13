CityLab Daily: Stop Calling It a Trillion-Dollar Plan

Also today: How to design "age-friendly" cities and why rural Brits outlive their American counterparts.
What We’re Following
Stop calling it a $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan. It’s not.
Live long and prosper: The “back to the city” movement might conjure images of Millennials moving downtown, but the world’s population is actually aging at the same time that it is urbanizing. In fact, cities are now working to design more “age-friendly” communities, CityLab contributor Mimi Kirk writes. There’s one problem: Efforts so far have largely benefited only affluent households.
Affluence matters most in determining life spans in the U.S. But not so in the U.K. A recent study finds that rural Brits live longer than their urban peers. They also live longer than rural Americans. What explains the difference? “In the U.K., location is more important for longevity than economic status. But in America, money matters more,” writes Ken Budd for CityLab.
Budget blues: The White House budget proposal released on Monday is just that—a proposal. But if it were to pass as presented, public housing would take a huge hit, CityLab’s Kriston Capps writes. Meanwhile, the contender for the strangest idea might be replacing food stamps with a “Blue Apron-type program,” as budget director Mick Mulvaney put it in a Monday briefing (WaPo). It raises a lot of questions, to say the least.
More on CityLab
Map of the Day
The urban-rural divide will not be televised, as this map from the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings reveals. Urban and suburban shows are also more often set in real-life localities, while small-town and rural shows are more frequently set in fictional places, Jenny Schuetz notes in her blog post. “Geographic bias in popular culture likely reflects—and contributes to—America’s continued polarization along political, cultural, and social lines,” she writes.
CityLab rerun: Even when sitcoms are set in cities, they still don’t show enough diversity on-screen to pull the urban narrative out of black and white.
What We’re Reading
Graffiti artists awarded $6.7 million for destroyed 5Pointz murals (New York Times)
Facebook’s brewing legal battle with cities and states (Governing)
“It is perhaps the defining feature of someone my age and from my state to have a friend, sibling, or cousin who has died from the opioid crisis” (The Outline)
President Trump’s focus on MS-13 risks bolstering the gang’s reputation (The Guardian)
Why metro Atlanta ramped up immigration enforcement so much (NPR)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.