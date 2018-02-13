CityLab Daily: Stop Calling It a Trillion-Dollar Plan

Also today: How to design "age-friendly" cities and why rural Brits outlive their American counterparts.

What We’re Following

Stop calling it a $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan. It’s not.

Live long and prosper: The “back to the city” movement might conjure images of Millennials moving downtown, but the world’s population is actually aging at the same time that it is urbanizing. In fact, cities are now working to design more “age-friendly” communities, CityLab contributor Mimi Kirk writes. There’s one problem: Efforts so far have largely benefited only affluent households.

Affluence matters most in determining life spans in the U.S. But not so in the U.K. A recent study finds that rural Brits live longer than their urban peers. They also live longer than rural Americans. What explains the difference? “In the U.K., location is more important for longevity than economic status. But in America, money matters more,” writes Ken Budd for CityLab.

Budget blues: The White House budget proposal released on Monday is just that—a proposal. But if it were to pass as presented, public housing would take a huge hit, CityLab’s Kriston Capps writes. Meanwhile, the contender for the strangest idea might be replacing food stamps with a “Blue Apron-type program,” as budget director Mick Mulvaney put it in a Monday briefing (WaPo). It raises a lot of questions, to say the least.