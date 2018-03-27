CityLab Daily: Why the New Census Question Matters

Andrew Small
Who’s counting: The U.S. Commerce Department announced Monday that it will include a citizenship question on the Census for the first time since 1960. Critics worry the change will prompt immigrants, even those in the country legally, to reject the 2020 Census. That could make it more difficult to count residents, with dramatic consequences for apportioning representation and federal funding. CityLab’s Kriston Capps looks at what’s next for the Census.
Pulled over: After last week’s fatal AV crash in Tempe, Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey has suspended Uber from testing its autonomous cars, Fortune reports. Meanwhile, Waymo’s CEO John Krafcik claims their car’s software would have avoided the pedestrian death. (L.A. Times) Watch this space tomorrow for a comprehensive update from CityLab’s Laura Bliss.
As 60 Russian officials get expelled from the United States this week, consider this 1957 map produced by the State Department, via the Library of Congress. It shows how, at that time, about a third of the U.S. was off limits to Russian visitors. Among the red patches marking banned travel, the green circles mark the cities where Soviet and Eastern bloc citizens could legally go. So why could Cold War travelers go to Nashville but not Memphis? National Geographic has a theory that the seemingly arbitrary “red lines” may have been a way to hide the conditions of Jim Crow.
Linda Brown, symbol of landmark desegregation case, dies (New York Times)
Double trouble: How big cities are gentrifying their neighbors (The Guardian)
The real nightmare scenario for driverless cars is… the pop-up ad? (Vox)
Facebook sued for allowing discriminatory housing ads (Curbed)
How Trump favored Texas over Puerto Rico (Politico)
Before the fatal crash in Tempe, Uber’s self-driving test program had safety weaknesses, ex-employees say. Some weren’t avoidable, technologists believe, but some might have been.
Examine the densest areas in each country and you’ll find some striking trends: Many were built in the same era for the same reasons, but their current popularity is a far cry from where they began.
The architect became progressively self-critical over the spectacular failure of Pruitt-Igoe, the St. Louis housing project he designed. The time is right to reevaluate his work and its place in the history of 20th-century architecture.
A recent study documents the negative effect on the mental health of people displaced from gentrifying neighborhoods in New York City.
The traditional canon of urban planning excludes people and practices that could greatly benefit it—and society. That needs to change.