CityLab Daily: Why the New Census Question Matters

Also: Small towns try to tame the Bitcoin boom, and the inequality of venture capital.

Who’s counting: The U.S. Commerce Department announced Monday that it will include a citizenship question on the Census for the first time since 1960. Critics worry the change will prompt immigrants, even those in the country legally, to reject the 2020 Census. That could make it more difficult to count residents, with dramatic consequences for apportioning representation and federal funding. CityLab’s Kriston Capps looks at what’s next for the Census.

Pulled over: After last week’s fatal AV crash in Tempe, Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey has suspended Uber from testing its autonomous cars, Fortune reports. Meanwhile, Waymo’s CEO John Krafcik claims their car’s software would have avoided the pedestrian death. (L.A. Times) Watch this space tomorrow for a comprehensive update from CityLab’s Laura Bliss.