CityLab Daily: A Tunnel Too Far

What We’re Following

Gateway shrug: President Trump has threatened to veto a $1 trillion-plus spending package if it includes money for the Gateway tunnel project in New York City, Politico reports. The bill is needed to avoid a government shutdown later this month, but Rodney Frelinghuysen, a New Jersey Republican, wants at least $900 million for the Amtrak tunnel replacement. Last summer, CityLab’s Laura Bliss called it “America’s most urgent transportation project.”

Must see: Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf comes out swinging against the DOJ on immigration raids.

CityLab at SXSW: If you’re headed to Austin this weekend, join us for the SXSW Cities Summit. We’ll kick things off Sunday with “Mayors Disrupting Locally, Leading Globally,” featuring New York’s Bill de Blasio, Portland’s Ted Wheeler, Austin’s Steve Adler, and CityLab Editor Nicole Flatow.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Silicon Valley Has Noticed the Heartland. What Now?

Venture capitalists went on a Midwest tour recently that was described by The New York Times as a “Rust Belt safari.” Lost in the discussion were the actual Midwestern entrepreneurs.

David Zipper

Do Two-Way Streets Help a City's Economy?

There’s more than one way for neighborhoods to respond to two-way street conversions, new research suggests.

Richard Florida and Alastair Boone

Will Nashville Still Be a 'City on the Rise' Now That It Lost Its Rising Star Mayor?

Before she resigned over a sex scandal this week, Megan Barry had facilitated one of the one of the boldest municipal transit plans in recent memory. It remains to be seen what will become of her still-tentative imprint on the city and region.

Kriston Capps

Let the Mayors Lead

As local politicians attempt to keep government from grinding to a halt, they need the support of an involved citizenry.

Brooks Rainwater and Nestor M. Davidson

United States of Anti-Muslim Hate

A new non-partisan project finds that the national rhetoric has played a significant role in the rise of hate against Muslims in America.

Tanvi Misra

Steal My Sunshine

Map of reasonable sunset days without Daylight Saving Time.
(Andy Woodruff)

Get ready to spring forward and groan. From the CityLab archives: These maps prove that the daylight saving cycle is ruining our lives.

The map above shows how many reasonable sunsets (after 6 p.m.) would still exist in each part of the country if we abolished our foolish annual snooze-button punchfest, but you should really take a closer look for yourself to see where you should live to maximize your sunrise/sunset tradeoffs. Even Florida has seen the light: The Sunshine State just passed a bill to stay on daylight saving time forever. It now goes to the governor’s desk, and Congress or the U.S. Department of Transportation would also have to approve.

What We’re Reading

A list of urbanist women who you should be reading (City Observatory)

The opioid crisis is surging in black, urban communities (NPR)

Cities emit 60 percent more carbon than expected, study says (Curbed)

After decades of improvement, roads are becoming more dangerous for pedestrians (Washington Post)

