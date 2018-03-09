CityLab Daily: A Tunnel Too Far

Also: Silicon Valley notices the heartland, and the connection between two-way streets and gentrification.

CityLab at SXSW: If you’re headed to Austin this weekend, join us for the SXSW Cities Summit . We’ll kick things off Sunday with “ Mayors Disrupting Locally, Leading Globally ,” featuring New York’s Bill de Blasio, Portland’s Ted Wheeler, Austin’s Steve Adler, and CityLab Editor Nicole Flatow.

Must see: Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf comes out swinging against the DOJ on immigration raids .

Gateway shrug: President Trump has threatened to veto a $1 trillion-plus spending package if it includes money for the Gateway tunnel project in New York City, Politico reports . The bill is needed to avoid a government shutdown later this month, but Rodney Frelinghuysen, a New Jersey Republican, wants at least $900 million for the Amtrak tunnel replacement . Last summer, CityLab’s Laura Bliss called it “ America’s most urgent transportation project .”

—Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Steal My Sunshine

Get ready to spring forward and groan. From the CityLab archives: These maps prove that the daylight saving cycle is ruining our lives.

The map above shows how many reasonable sunsets (after 6 p.m.) would still exist in each part of the country if we abolished our foolish annual snooze-button punchfest, but you should really take a closer look for yourself to see where you should live to maximize your sunrise/sunset tradeoffs. Even Florida has seen the light: The Sunshine State just passed a bill to stay on daylight saving time forever. It now goes to the governor’s desk, and Congress or the U.S. Department of Transportation would also have to approve.

What We’re Reading

A list of urbanist women who you should be reading (City Observatory)

The opioid crisis is surging in black, urban communities (NPR)

Cities emit 60 percent more carbon than expected, study says (Curbed)

After decades of improvement, roads are becoming more dangerous for pedestrians (Washington Post)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.