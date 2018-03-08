CityLab Daily: All the City Ladies

Also: Suburban retail’s ticking time bomb, and DOJ’s new test for “sanctuary” laws.
***
What We’re Following
Women make cities: Happy International Women’s Day, readers! The day to rally for gender parity had its origin in cities, naturally. As Vox explains, it began as a commemoration of a garment workers union strike in New York City in 1909. It became an international holiday the next year at a working women’s conference in Copenhagen.
We’d like to mark the occasion with a CityLab classic: How to Design a City for Women, detailing one city’s efforts to bring “gender mainstreaming” to city planning:
In 1999, officials in Vienna, Austria, asked residents of the city’s ninth district how often and why they used public transportation. “Most of the men filled out the questionnaire in less than five minutes,” says Ursula Bauer, one of the city administrators tasked with carrying out the survey. “But the women couldn't stop writing.”
It’s a reminder that cities can’t overlook their responsibility to address gender parity. At my own risk of mansplaining the city, I’ll shut up now and offer up a brief CityLab syllabus to inspire you to keep pushing forward:
- Jane Jacobs and the Power of Women Planners
- Mapping When Female Workers in Each State Will Achieve Equal Pay
- Mapping the Sexism of City Street Names
- In City Halls, There Are More Women Than Ever Before
More on CityLab
Meet the Mapmakers
Another recommendation for International Women’s Day is this four-part series from CityLab’s Laura Bliss on the Hidden History of Maps Made by Women.
The stories trace 300 years of North American mapmaking, but the themes resonate worldwide. As Bliss writes, “Women have made maps to chart territories, educate students, sell propaganda, convey data, argue policy, and make art. In other words, women have made maps, period.” Check out parts one, two, three, and four.
