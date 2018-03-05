CityLab Daily: California’s Housing Crisis, Explained

Also: What Airbnb did to New York City, and why you should cut streetcars some slack.
What We’re Following
California, here we come: The Golden State is a smorgasbord of housing challenges. With record housing shortages and inflated costs, cities are grappling with how to absorb both an economic boom and growing homelessness.
Now, activists and civic leaders have begun to rethink the state’s housing policy in the birthplace of NIMBYism. But the new yes-in-my-backyard movement will have to bridge the gaps between the tech-savvy, supply-side thinking newcomers and long-established affordable housing advocates to keep the state’s proverbial golden gates open. CityLab’s Benjamin Schneider has the on the origins of California’s housing crisis, and the radical movement to address it that could be a model for other states.
More on the housing beat:
- An interview with the author of High Risers offers a tenant’s-eye-view of Cabrini-Green Homes, one of Chicago’s most infamous public housing projects that was also famously the setting of Good Times
- “Ghost hotels” and gentrification: What is Airbnb doing to New York City?
- Ben Carson talks to the New York Times about running HUD: “There are more complexities here than in brain surgery.”
More on CityLab
Pop-Up Stop
Streetsblog USA highlights how cities can build bus bulbs without the wait—or the concrete—thanks to these more affordable snap-in-place platforms by the Spanish-company Zicla. As Angie Schmitt writes, New York, Pittsburgh, and Oakland have experimented with these ADA-compliant plastic bus islands that connect to the sidewalk. It’s a cheap fix to the “sorriest bus stop” problem that Streetsblog has highlighted before, and another tool in the toolkit for improving bus service. Maybe give it a shot if riders fall in love with your pop-up bus lane.
What We’re Reading
