CityLab Daily: California’s Housing Crisis, Explained

California, here we come: The Golden State is a smorgasbord of housing challenges. With record housing shortages and inflated costs, cities are grappling with how to absorb both an economic boom and growing homelessness.

Now, activists and civic leaders have begun to rethink the state’s housing policy in the birthplace of NIMBYism. But the new yes-in-my-backyard movement will have to bridge the gaps between the tech-savvy, supply-side thinking newcomers and long-established affordable housing advocates to keep the state’s proverbial golden gates open. CityLab’s Benjamin Schneider has the on the origins of California’s housing crisis, and the radical movement to address it that could be a model for other states.

More on the housing beat:

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Is Streetcar Rage Justified?

No, the D.C. Streetcar isn’t scrapping its fleet and shutting down. But there’s a reason why so many critics of the system thought it was.

Benjamin Schneider

Making Sense of John Portman

Harvard’s Mohsen Mostafavi talks about Portman’s America and Other Speculations.

Mark Byrnes

Trump's Tariffs Dim the Prospects for Trump's Wall

In a protectionist double-whammy, tariffs will make steel for infrastructure more expensive, while a crackdown on waivers will make U.S. steel mandatory.

Kriston Capps

Patients Can Now Ride-Hail to the Hospital

Uber’s newest project allows doctors to call rides for their patients.

Sarah Holder

The Educational Crisis Among the Children of Immigrants

Anxiety and absenteeism are on the rise in public schools with large immigrant populations, according to a new UCLA study, and academics are suffering.

Juan Pablo Garnham

Pop-Up Stop

A snap-together bus stop on Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh. Photo: Zicla
Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh. (Zicla)

Streetsblog USA highlights how cities can build bus bulbs without the wait—or the concrete—thanks to these more affordable snap-in-place platforms by the Spanish-company Zicla. As Angie Schmitt writes, New York, Pittsburgh, and Oakland have experimented with these ADA-compliant plastic bus islands that connect to the sidewalk. It’s a cheap fix to the “sorriest bus stop” problem that Streetsblog has highlighted before, and another tool in the toolkit for improving bus service. Maybe give it a shot if riders fall in love with your pop-up bus lane.

What We’re Reading

How Trump’s Hudson Tunnel snit threatens the national economy (Bloomberg)

Silicon Valley’s “Rust Belt safari” (New York Times)

Trump’s steel tariffs could hobble infrastructure (Wall Street Journal)

How musicians tour, mapped—and which neighborhoods book the same bands (Medium)

Dorm living for professionals comes to San Francisco (New York Times)

