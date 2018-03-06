CityLab Daily: Can Commuter Patterns Reveal a Better Electoral Map?

Also: The geography of Millennial talent, and the next test for bail reform.

Draw the lines: When it comes to gerrymandering, it can be maddeningly difficult to measure if congressional districts respect “communities of interest,” as many states require. But what if the answer lies in a simple, mappable thing most people do every day? On CityLab, geographer Garrett Dash Nelson makes the case that commuting patterns could hold the key to a better electoral map.

See for yourself: By Nelson’s measurements, Indiana (left) scores highly, with many commutes beginning and ending in the same congressional district. But it’s another story for Rhode Island (right), where “a huge fraction of commuters live and work across district lines.”

—Andrew Small

Where we’re going, we will need roads. Geographer Simon Kuestenmacher surfaced this map of the world as covered by Google Street View, via Reddit. You’ll notice that entire countries are missing, including India, which denied permission to the mapping project back in 2016. CityLab refresh: What Google Street View can tell you about how your neighborhood votes.

