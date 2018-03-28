CityLab Daily: Former Uber Backup Driver: 'We Saw This Coming'

Also: Facebook faces a housing discrimination suit, and lessons from Europe’s densest neighborhoods.

“We saw this coming.” Last week’s fatal crash in Tempe, Arizona, highlighted a number of questions about autonomous vehicles and their readiness for the streets. Among them: Are people ready to get behind the wheel only to be backup drivers if something goes wrong?

CityLab’s Laura Bliss spoke with two ex-employees of Uber, who worked as backup drivers in Pittsburgh and Tempe. They describe their safety concerns, including the sheer boredom of hands-off driving and the sense that drivers are rushed into aggressive testing conditions. The job itself sounds grueling when you realize it’s eight to ten hours of not-driving in circles, while still having to pay full attention to the road:

Uber is essentially asking this operator to do what a robot would do… A robot can run loops and not get fatigued. But humans don’t do that.

Read Laura’s full report: Former Uber Backup Drivers: ‘We Saw This Coming’

ATL Online: On Tuesday, city staffers in Atlanta finally got the O.K. to reboot their computers after a five-day ransomware cyberattack, the New York Times reports. The city government had been offline since Thursday, with officials locked out of their network for day-to-day operations. “We are dealing with a hostage situation,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said.

Facebook Is Being Sued for Housing Discrimination, Too

It all goes back to how the social media company collects, shares, and sells user information.

When Gentrification Is a Mental Health Issue

A recent study documents the negative effect on the mental health of people displaced from gentrifying neighborhoods in New York City.

A Brexit Bridge Too Far

Boris Johnson’s recent proposal to build a span between the U.K. and France recalls a long history of ambitious construction fantasies with uninspiring origins.

The Fight for Nuclear Deterrence Goes Local

Some cities and states are taking their own initiative to protect the world from a U.S. trigger finger. And they’re mostly led by women.

Yamasaki's Regret

The architect became progressively self-critical over the spectacular failure of Pruitt-Igoe, the St. Louis housing project he designed. The time is right to reevaluate his work and its place in the history of 20th-century architecture.

An animated gif of some of the densest areas of European countries.
Images show the densest square kilometer in several European countries. (Alasdair Rae)

European cities are famously dense, and some of the densest areas have a surprising amount in common. That’s all brought to light in a series of fascinating images of the most densely populated kilometer in 30 different European countries. CityLab’s Feargus O’Sullivan examines the history of these neighborhoods, most built between 1850 and 1914, to find out what they can tell us about life during Europe’s era of Peak Density.

