CityLab Daily: Former Uber Backup Driver: 'We Saw This Coming'

Also: Facebook faces a housing discrimination suit, and lessons from Europe’s densest neighborhoods.

What We’re Following

“We saw this coming.” Last week’s fatal crash in Tempe, Arizona, highlighted a number of questions about autonomous vehicles and their readiness for the streets. Among them: Are people ready to get behind the wheel only to be backup drivers if something goes wrong?

CityLab’s Laura Bliss spoke with two ex-employees of Uber, who worked as backup drivers in Pittsburgh and Tempe. They describe their safety concerns, including the sheer boredom of hands-off driving and the sense that drivers are rushed into aggressive testing conditions. The job itself sounds grueling when you realize it’s eight to ten hours of not-driving in circles, while still having to pay full attention to the road:

Uber is essentially asking this operator to do what a robot would do… A robot can run loops and not get fatigued. But humans don’t do that.

Read Laura’s full report: Former Uber Backup Drivers: ‘We Saw This Coming’

ATL Online: On Tuesday, city staffers in Atlanta finally got the O.K. to reboot their computers after a five-day ransomware cyberattack, the New York Times reports. The city government had been offline since Thursday, with officials locked out of their network for day-to-day operations. “We are dealing with a hostage situation,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said.