CityLab Daily: Former Uber Backup Driver: 'We Saw This Coming'

Also: Facebook faces a housing discrimination suit, and lessons from Europe’s densest neighborhoods.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

“We saw this coming.” Last week’s fatal crash in Tempe, Arizona, highlighted a number of questions about autonomous vehicles and their readiness for the streets. Among them: Are people ready to get behind the wheel only to be backup drivers if something goes wrong?

CityLab’s Laura Bliss spoke with two ex-employees of Uber, who worked as backup drivers in Pittsburgh and Tempe. They describe their safety concerns, including the sheer boredom of hands-off driving and the sense that drivers are rushed into aggressive testing conditions. The job itself sounds grueling when you realize it’s eight to ten hours of not-driving in circles, while still having to pay full attention to the road:

Uber is essentially asking this operator to do what a robot would do… A robot can run loops and not get fatigued. But humans don’t do that.

Read Laura’s full report: Former Uber Backup Drivers: ‘We Saw This Coming’