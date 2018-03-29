CityLab Daily: HUD Slow-Rolls Fair Housing Investigations

Also: The real cost of luring big companies, and mapping the global reach of tobacco.

Hold up: Secretary Ben Carson’s efforts to change the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s mission statement wasn’t just a matter of words. Current and former HUD officials tell The New York Times that the Trump administration is attempting to scale back federal efforts to enforce fair housing laws. Internal agency emails show the department put a freeze on about a half-dozen “secretary-initiated” fair housing investigations last November. In the past, the agency has used high-profile cases to set precedent and put other localities and businesses on notice.

CityLab context: One of the frozen investigations is a housing discrimination case against Facebook.

Uber update: The family of a Elaine Herzberg, who was killed by an autonomous vehicle operated by Uber earlier this month, has reached a settlement with the ride-hailing company, per Reuters.