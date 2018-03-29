CityLab Daily: HUD Slow-Rolls Fair Housing Investigations

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: The real cost of luring big companies, and mapping the global reach of tobacco.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Hold up: Secretary Ben Carson’s efforts to change the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s mission statement wasn’t just a matter of words. Current and former HUD officials tell The New York Times that the Trump administration is attempting to scale back federal efforts to enforce fair housing laws. Internal agency emails show the department put a freeze on about a half-dozen “secretary-initiated” fair housing investigations last November. In the past, the agency has used high-profile cases to set precedent and put other localities and businesses on notice.
Uber update: The family of a Elaine Herzberg, who was killed by an autonomous vehicle operated by Uber earlier this month, has reached a settlement with the ride-hailing company, per Reuters.
Our friends at Curbed have a new video series: Tiny Towns, USA. They visit four cities—Detroit, Portland, Las Vegas, and Reno—to investigate how tiny houses are evolving from a “quirky lifestyle fetish” into a solution to the housing challenges that cities face today. Related: In Baltimore, a tiny-home program puts a twist on addressing the housing crisis.
Hurricane Harvey woke Houston up. Now things have to change. (Quartz)
The real retail killer: private equity (The New Republic)
Private companies want to replace public transport. Should we let them? (The Guardian)
Trump promised $1.5 trillion in infrastructure. He’s 1 percent of the way there. (Washington Post)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Examine the densest areas in each country and you’ll find some striking trends: Many were built in the same era for the same reasons, but their current popularity is a far cry from where they began.
Before the fatal crash in Tempe, Uber’s self-driving test program had safety weaknesses, ex-employees say. Some weren’t avoidable, technologists believe, but some might have been.
Even with the economy humming, Americans are feeling more anxious, depressed, and dissatisfied with their lives than they did in 2009.
The cultural enrichment plan could change young lives, and maybe even revive the heyday of the Interrail train pass.
It all goes back to how the social media company collects, shares, and sells user information.