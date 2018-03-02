CityLab Daily: It Happens in Every Kind of Community

Also today: How to care for your Portman hotel, and America’s main streets are no match for Amazon.

Yesterday we asked for your thoughts on Barack Obama’s comments about whether his presidential library would cause gentrification on the Southside. Several readers took issue with use of “debacle” in our subject line, and we hear you; “conundrum” would’ve been a better fit. Many others weighed in on Obama’s remarks. Here’s a sample:

Survivors will get a final say over the site’s future. Meanwhile, little has been done to prevent the same thing from happening again.

When the air gets bad, transit would be free. When it gets worse, the city would effectively grind to a halt.

How can local businesses compete with a company so local it lets people shop from their couches?

Architects chime in on how to make the right interventions inside and out of the late developer-architect’s distinct buildings.

Where do mass shootings take place? While the tragic pattern of who commits mass shootings fits a particular profile, where these attacks occur is less demographically predictable. As CityLab’s Richard Florida and Alastair Boone write, the places that suffer mass shootings run the full gamut of American communities , leaving victims that look a lot more like the country as a whole.

Katie H. from Chicago:

WBEZ's Natalie Moore has done great reporting on the neighborhoods that are and are not gentrifying in Chicago. While gentrification is a huge problem in the city, particularly in predominantly Latino neighborhoods, the West and South sides that are overwhelmingly black have the opposite problem—generations of disinvestment. This is a thorny, complicated issue, and I don't know what the Obama Foundation will bring for the future, but as far as his analysis on the current state of Chicago... he's right.

***

Stephen D. from Middletown, Connecticut:

If a fancy $6 cupcake store brings to the neighborhood people with the expectations of good schools and low crime and the power to demand them, then the "gentrification" represented by the cupcake store has benefited the people of the neighborhood. However, communities need to be vigilant about the trends in the relationship between incomes and rents... The time to write such language is before there is substantial gentrification.

***

David C. from Houston:

“Gentrification” is a fake meme that acts as a pejorative to keep people at bay, away from a neighborhood that doesn’t want them. If “displacement” is a problem because somebody improved a structure and taxes went up, Obama is absolutely right: address that specific problem with those specific people.

***

