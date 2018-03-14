CityLab Daily: Mapping America's Enormous Affordability Gap

  1. Andrew Small

Also: The case against arming teachers, and the unhelpful ways cities talk about bike helmets.

What We’re Following

NLICH map of the affordability gap
Every state has fewer than 59 affordable housing units available for every 100 extremely low-income families. Most have less. (National Low Income Housing Coalition)

Mapping the housing crisis: Affordable housing is still scarce for America’s extremely low-income renters, with only 35 affordable rental homes for every 100 households in need, according to an annual study from The National Low Income Housing Coalition. That leaves a shortage of 7 million homes overall, and not one state or metro area has enough supply to close the gap. CityLab’s Sarah Holder explains the latest maps of America’s dire need for affordable housing.

Hearing them out: Five cabinet secretaries are on Capitol Hill today to pitch the Trump administration’s infrastructure proposal (one that mayors oppose). C-SPAN has the live-stream.

Permanent record: A month after the Parkland shooting, thousands of students are staging a walkout today to protest gun violence—and a new study of law enforcement officers’ track record with armed assailants demonstrates why arming teachers is an incredibly bad idea.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Who Maps the World?

Too often, men. And money. But a team of OpenStreetMap users is working to draw new cartographic lines, making maps that more accurately—and equitably—reflect our space.

Sarah Holder

The Unhelpful Ways Cities Talk About Bike Helmets

American cities’ preoccupation with helmets might undermine more effective ways to protect cyclists.

Benjamin Schneider

L.A. Bets That Equity Is the Path to Resilience

Los Angeles struggles with inequality and the threat of natural disasters turbocharged by climate change. Its new resilience plan seeks to address both issues at once.

Benjamin Schneider

Berlin Contends With Street Names of a Brutal, Overlooked Past

The city’s African Quarter is full of signs tied to Germany’s colonial era—but a campaign to rename them is picking up steam.

Feargus O'Sullivan

The Health-Care Gap Between Red and Blue America

States have a surprising degree of autonomy to block President Trump’s changes to Obamacare—and liberal-leaning states are already making their move.

Ronald Brownstein

Map of the Day

(Benjamin Schmidt)

Benjamin Schmidt, a history professor at Northeastern University, mapped historical census data to visualize when cities grew in the United States. You’ll likely recognize his data source—those tables on the side of nearly any town’s Wikipedia page—but you probably didn’t know that Wikipedia editor Jacob Alperin-Sheriff almost single-handedly entered the populations of 25,000 different cities and small towns reaching as far back as 1800.

The result is a scroll-worthy narrative map about urban/rural change in America. It’s not exactly mobile-friendly, so click away at your desk and your boss will think you’re working on something as important as the next transcontinental railroad.

What We’re Reading

New York City’s eye-catching export: luxury apartment towers (Quartz)

Don’t doubt Chicago neighborhoods’ commercial potential, receipts show (Next City)

Architect Richard Meier takes a leave of absence amid sexual harassment claims (New York Times)

Route 66 may be iconic, but the story of American Indians has been lost along the way (Mic)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A young refugee from Kosovo stands in front of a map of Hungary with her teacher.
    Equity

    Who Maps the World?

    Too often, men. And money. But a team of OpenStreetMap users is working to draw new cartographic lines, making maps that more accurately—and equitably—reflect our space.

    1. Sarah Holder
  2. Transportation

    The EU Is Giving Teens a Month of Free Train Travel Across Europe

    The cultural enrichment plan could change young lives, and maybe even revive the heyday of the Interrail train pass.

    1. Feargus O'Sullivan
  3. Life

    The Unbearable Sadness of Amazon Go

    Supermarkets are community anchors. Amazon’s “just walk out” version embodies a disconcerting social transformation.

    1. Laura Bliss
  4. Equity

    For Low-Income Renters, the Affordable Housing Gap Persists

    While supply varies by state, not one has enough housing for low-income renters.

    1. Sarah Holder
  5. A brownstone in Brooklyn, where Airbnb growth has been particularly strong in recent years.
    Life

    What Airbnb Did to New York City

    Airbnb’s effects on the city’s housing market have been dramatic, a report suggests. And other cities could soon see the same pattern.

    1. Alastair Boone
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content