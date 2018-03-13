CityLab Daily: Mayors Demand a Better Infrastructure Deal

Also: L.A. taps the breaks on freeway expansion, and mapping Puerto Rico’s post-hurricane exodus.

Today at the SXSW Cities Summit: CityLab’s Tanvi Misra joins a panel on gentrification, the Great Migration, and the challenges of improving a neighborhood without driving out the people who made it what it is. Put simply, it asks: “ What Happened to our Chocolate Cities? ” (3:55 p.m. Central). Come prepared: Check out Brentin Mock’s August story, “ The Case for Saving the Small Black City ”

Let’s make a deal: As the National League of Cities meets in Washington, D.C., this week, city leaders are ready to lobby lawmakers for a better infrastructure deal. The delegation says the Trump administration’s proposed 80/20 split on funding is off the table. Instead, mayors are pushing for an equal partnership that would split infrastructure costs 50/50. CityLab’s Sarah Holder dishes out the concrete details from Monday’s NLC presser.

—Andrew Small

Exodus: Six months after Hurricane Maria, more than 135,000 Puerto Ricans have left the island, and it’s estimated that almost half a million people could migrate to the mainland U.S. by 2019.

There’s no single permanent way to get at how many have left, but the City University of New York’s Center for Puerto Rican Studies has found a smart way to map where people are settling: through data from FEMA and school districts throughout the country. CityLab Latino’s Martín Echenique has the story.

