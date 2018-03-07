CityLab Daily: No More 'Discrimination' at HUD

  1. Andrew Small

Also: “White flight” in America’s suburbs, and perusing D.C.’s Metro gift shop.

What We’re Following

California in the crosshairs: The Trump administration just escalated its battle with California over “sanctuary city” laws. On Tuesday night, the Justice Department filed its first lawsuit against a local or state government over immigration policies, claiming that three new state laws “reflect a deliberate effort to obstruct the United States’ enforcement of federal immigration law.”

Governor Jerry Brown called it a “political stunt,” and tensions have been rising as local officials resist federal deportation efforts. Last week, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf warned of raids by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, which saw more than 150 arrests in Northern California. Attorney General Jeff Sessions singled out Schaaf in his speech before California law enforcement. CityLab’s Tanvi Misra is on the story and will have the details of what’s at stake soon.

Catch up with CityLab:

Flipping the script: Secretary Ben Carson is changing the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s mission statement, and key clauses about inclusion and discrimination are on the chopping block, The Huffington Post reports. As Nikole Hannah-Jones points out, one of HUD’s earliest mandates has been to enforce the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act, designed to protect buyers and renters from discrimination. The latter law is marking the 50th anniversary of its passage this year.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

'White Flight' Persists in America's Suburbs

New research finds many white suburbanites are motivated to move when their neighborhood becomes more ethnically diverse.

Tom Jacobs

Are Cyber Elementary Schools Coming to New York?

While these schools may be cheaper to run, they haven’t demonstrated a record of success.

Noliwe Rooks

The Ripple Effect of the West Virginia Teachers' Victory

The success of the statewide strike has intensified education unrest nationally—and could have lasting implications for the country’s schools.

Alia Wong

What to Buy Your Friends and Enemies at D.C.'s Metro Gift Shop

Maybe it’s a one-stop shop for fans of urban graphic design. Maybe it’s a wish for something more. Either way, the swag is something to see.

CityLab Staff

Chart of the Day

Chart of rent prices and wages in California

On Tuesday, CityLab explained what’s driving California’s housing crisis. Now this chart from the California Housing Partnership digs into what rent burdens looks like at an individual level. To meet the median asking rent in California ($2,004 per month) at an affordable level, you’d need an income of $6,680 per month, but average pay for some workers just barely exceeds the asking price.

As the L.A. Times points out, there’s a stark policy problem at play too; while homeowners received nearly $6 billion in state tax credits, only $215 million in tax credits subsidize renters.

What We’re Reading

How ride-hailing piggybacks on distaste for the bus (Real Life Magazine)

In Boston sidewalk analysis, city finds inequality (Boston Globe)

“The Wire,” 10 years later (The Guardian)

Under Trump, TIGER grants are officially on the way out (Streetsblog)

San Francisco will remove a statue of white settlers towering over a Native American (Hyperallergic)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A brownstone in Brooklyn, where Airbnb growth has been particularly strong in recent years.
    Life

    What Airbnb Did to New York City

    Airbnb’s effects on the city’s housing market have been dramatic, a report suggests. And other cities could soon see the same pattern.

    1. Alastair Boone
  2. Equity

    The Geography of Millennial Talent

    Millennials are more distributed across cities, suburbs, and exurbs than is commonly thought, but the clustering of college graduates does reinforce the country’s spatial inequality.

    1. Richard Florida
  3. Equity

    In California, Momentum Builds for Radical Action on Housing

    The origins of and potential solutions to California’s housing crisis, explained.

    1. Benjamin Schneider
  4. Cabrini-Green, foreground and mid-photo, seen against the Chicago skyline in 1996
    Equity

    The Rise and Fall of American Public Housing

    In High-Risers, Ben Austen recounts the hopes, travails, and vilification of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green.

    1. Jake Blumgart
  5. A child plays in Santiago, Chile.
    Design

    How to Design Cities for Children

    A billion kids are now growing up in urban areas. But not all cities are planned with their needs in mind.  

    1. Mimi Kirk
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content