CityLab Daily: Stuck at the Gateway

What We’re Following

Austin’s terror: The suspect in Austin’s serial package bombings is dead, but the city remains on edge after two deaths and several more injuries over the past three weeks. Police urge caution, as there may still be bombs left over from the suspect’s last 24 hours. But even with ample evidence that the fear of terrorism in Austin is real, that label hasn’t been formally applied to the bombing campaign. When is “terror” terrorism? CityLab’s Kriston Capps reports.

Tunnel vision: In the final days to avert a government shutdown, the Gateway Tunnel could get a starring role. The replacement rail tunnel system to connect Manhattan and New Jersey may hold up the spending bill in Congress; President Trump has promised to veto the bill if it includes the $900 million allocated this year for the project. Now a compromise bill tucks away $541 million in a yearly appropriation for rail and bridge projects instead. Alon Levy explains the messy politics of this critical project and how to consider its $12.7 billion price tag.