CityLab Daily: The Ragtag Resistance to Amazon HQ2

An instant bridge collapses: Last Saturday, a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami was being hailed as a placemaking achievement, giving students a safe way to cross a busy highway. On Thursday, it collapsed and left at least four people dead and nine injured. The tragedy raises questions about whether the streamlined “instant bridge” construction techniques were to blame—but it’s still too early to draw any conclusions. John Surico and CityLab’s Laura Bliss have the developing story and will be updating as more details come through.
A ragtag resistance: Nobody knows where Amazon’s headquarters will go or what the winning bid will look like, but we do know that the HQ2 sweepstakes has made some strange political bedfellows. Economists, city council members, socialists, and even the Koch brothers have advocated through petitions and protests against generous tax incentives, but it would ultimately be up to Amazon and cities to keep their proposals incentive-free. Are they listening?
- KUOW has another podcast episode of Prime(d), with highlights from a debate on a simple question: Is Amazon good for Seattle?
Last June, the Metropolitan Transit Authority launched a Genius Transit Challenge in hopes that somebody, anybody, could figure out how to fix New York City’s beleaguered subway. Now the results are in, and this week, the agency announced the six winners, with videos from each team explaining their proposal. The GIF above demonstrates a plan to add more cars to trains, without having to build longer platforms. The secret? Trains with “A” and “B” sections that could stagger at stations and theoretically increase train capacity by 42 percent.
