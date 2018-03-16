CityLab Daily: The Ragtag Resistance to Amazon HQ2

An instant bridge collapses: Last Saturday, a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami was being hailed as a placemaking achievement, giving students a safe way to cross a busy highway. On Thursday, it collapsed and left at least four people dead and nine injured. The tragedy raises questions about whether the streamlined “instant bridge” construction techniques were to blame—but it’s still too early to draw any conclusions. John Surico and CityLab’s Laura Bliss have the developing story and will be updating as more details come through.

A ragtag resistance: Nobody knows where Amazon’s headquarters will go or what the winning bid will look like, but we do know that the HQ2 sweepstakes has made some strange political bedfellows. Economists, city council members, socialists, and even the Koch brothers have advocated through petitions and protests against generous tax incentives, but it would ultimately be up to Amazon and cities to keep their proposals incentive-free. Are they listening?

Andrew Small

I Have Seen the Future of Urbanism and It's a Scooter

While you’re still trying to figure out dockless bikes, there’s a new two-wheeler to share around town. It could be a bigger deal than you think.

Andrew Small

Where Hate Groups Are Concentrated in the U.S.

Organized hate groups are found in 340 counties—but those counties spread across every state of the union.

Richard Florida

What Murals Can Tell Cleveland About Itself

Inspired by a 1973 arts program, a new triennial aims to make the city “a living museum of contemporary abstraction” and start a few conversations along the way.

Teresa Mathew

Nor'easters Expose Climate Weak Spots in Boston

Boston has been planning for climate change, but plans couldn’t buffer it from this winter’s fierce storms.

Dan Zukowski

Take a Virtual Tour of Japan With 3 Very Good Boys

Three Akita dogs guide you through their home city of Odate on Google Street View.

Linda Poon

Take the A (or B) Train

An MTA gif is pictured.

Last June, the Metropolitan Transit Authority launched a Genius Transit Challenge in hopes that somebody, anybody, could figure out how to fix New York City’s beleaguered subway. Now the results are in, and this week, the agency announced the six winners, with videos from each team explaining their proposal. The GIF above demonstrates a plan to add more cars to trains, without having to build longer platforms. The secret? Trains with “A” and “B” sections that could stagger at stations and theoretically increase train capacity by 42 percent.

This guy really wants you to stop blocking the bus lane (New York Times)

These photos will change the way you think about race in coal country (Yes! Magazine)

Ride-hailing apps now pick up more rides than taxis in New York (Recode)

Toys R Us’s baby problem is everybody’s baby problem (Washington Post)

All buildings are interesting (McMansion Hell)

