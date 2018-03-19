CityLab Daily: The Seductive Power of a Suburban Utopia

Also: Mapping America’s loneliest roads, and climate change won’t make people nicer.

Serenity now: Just southwest of Atlanta, a suburban utopia called Serenbe seems to have spawned out of nowhere. This isn’t a cookie cutter cul-de-sac development. It’s a close-knit town with urban and rural amenities that balance city life with nature—a walkable downtown boasts a mix of architecture while having access to green space and organic farms. It’s idyllic to say the least, but in no way immune to the difficult questions of inclusion, diversity, and the perils of self-segregation.

CityLab’s Mimi Kirk toured this “wellness community” to see what’s working, what promises are still to be fulfilled, and what’s really behind the seductive power of a suburban utopia.

America's Loneliest Roads, Mapped

An interactive map highlights the least traveled routes in the country—and some of the most scenic.

Climate Change Will Not Make Us Nicer

A recent study found that people who grow up in places with mild weather are more agreeable and outgoing. What does that mean in a world of climate extremes?

Can London Become a People-Centric Smart City?

“That's no easy step—it involves investment in human beings, not just systems,” says the city’s newly-appointed chief digital officer.

The Latest Supervillain Attacking Batgirl's Gotham City: Gentrification

Batgirl author Hope Larson talks about the changing face of Burnside, Gotham City's Brooklyn, where tech incubators and housing affordability are bigger threats than even the Penguin and Harley Quinn.

Minneapolis YIMBYs Go to the Mat for Zoning Changes

Activists turn to creative videography in their efforts to allow fourplexes throughout the city.

Screenshot of RENTCafe renter and landlord policy map

RENTCafé has a new map and ranking of which states are the most tenant-friendly or landlord-friendly. The apartment-listing site scores states on the 10 most common aspects of tenancy including security deposits, rent increases, the warranty of habitability, and eviction notices. Best for renters: Vermont, Rhode Island, D.C., Maine, Alaska, and Hawaii. Best for landlords: Arkansas, West Virginia, Louisiana, Georgia, and North Carolina.

CityLab context: Where Americans are facing the most evictions.

New Orleans ends its Palantir predictive policing program (The Verge)

Kushner Cos. filed false NYC housing paperwork (AP)

Sons of rich black families fare no better than sons of working-class whites (New York Times)

How do you boycott a building? (Fast Company)

Hold onto your hard hats, it’s Ivanka-structure week (Des Moines Register)

