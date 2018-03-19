CityLab Daily: The Seductive Power of a Suburban Utopia

Also: Mapping America’s loneliest roads, and climate change won’t make people nicer.

Serenity now: Just southwest of Atlanta, a suburban utopia called Serenbe seems to have spawned out of nowhere. This isn’t a cookie cutter cul-de-sac development. It’s a close-knit town with urban and rural amenities that balance city life with nature—a walkable downtown boasts a mix of architecture while having access to green space and organic farms. It’s idyllic to say the least, but in no way immune to the difficult questions of inclusion, diversity, and the perils of self-segregation.

CityLab’s Mimi Kirk toured this “wellness community” to see what’s working, what promises are still to be fulfilled, and what’s really behind the seductive power of a suburban utopia.

RENTCafé has a new map and ranking of which states are the most tenant-friendly or landlord-friendly. The apartment-listing site scores states on the 10 most common aspects of tenancy including security deposits, rent increases, the warranty of habitability, and eviction notices. Best for renters: Vermont, Rhode Island, D.C., Maine, Alaska, and Hawaii. Best for landlords: Arkansas, West Virginia, Louisiana, Georgia, and North Carolina.

CityLab context: Where Americans are facing the most evictions.

