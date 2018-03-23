Also: Why is Brooklyn shrinking, and what’s so tough about congestion pricing?
All aboard: After threatening to veto a $1.3 trillion spending bill, President Donald Trump went ahead and signed a bill he called “a waste of money.” But for the social safety net, this bill averts doomsday, bringing good news for housing assistance, food aid, and transit. After a year of promising to shred federal spending, many agency budgets went untouched—and some even see a boost in funding. CityLab’s Kriston Capps has the early takeaways on the omnibus package.
Saturday school: Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will appear tomorrow in Washington, D.C., for the March for Our Lives, a protest against gun violence and a push to make gun laws a key issue in the 2018 election. The students will be joined by thousands more protesters on Pennsylvania Avenue, as well as demonstrations in more than 800 other cities in the U.S. and around the world, mapped here by the New York Times.
Bikeshare Everywhere
Our colleagues at The Atlantic have a mesmerizing photo essay of the huge piles of abandoned and impounded dockless bikeshare bicycles in China, where the rapidly growing industry overwhelmed cities with a million-bike tsunami of cycles. It may be a wasteful spectacle of capitalism-run-amok, but there’s something psychologically soothing about seeing so many colorful bikes. And it certainly makes the fuss about dockless bikesharing as a sidewalk nuisance in American cities feel insignificant by comparison.
What does a presidential building look like? (Curbed)
Four radical real-estate ideas to fix our broken housing system (Fast Company)
What will cities be like when there are more women designing them? (The Cut)
The lose-lose ethics of testing self-driving cars in public (Wired)
A city that makes guns confronts its roles in the Parkland shooting (Washington Post)
How one Houston suburb ended up in a reservoir (New York Times)
