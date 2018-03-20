CityLab Daily: Fatal Uber Crash Raises Red Flags About Self-Driving Safety

Also: The unhappy states of America, and how school choice affects gentrification.
A grim milestone: As local authorities in Tempe, Arizona, investigate the first pedestrian fatality from a self-driving car, police say an early review of the vehicle’s video footage suggests Uber isn’t at fault. “It would have been difficult to avoid this collision” no matter if the car was autonomous or human-driven, Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir said. The victim, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, “came from the shadows right into the roadway,” Moir said.
But transportation experts aren’t so sure: LIDAR, the laser-based system that lets autonomous cars “see,” is supposed to automatically detect when someone's on the road. The crash occurred on a wide-open and regularly tested location. That has some observers questioning Uber’s approach to road safety, while the company has suspended its autonomous vehicle tests. CityLab’s Laura Bliss unpacks the many questions that remain after Sunday’s crash.
Balkrishna Doshi, this year’s winner of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, has left a deep imprint on Ahmedabad, India. The Indian architect, a protege of the legendary Le Corbusier, moved to the city in 1954 to supervise four Le Corbusier projects and soon started his own practice. For CityLab, Ashish Malhotra spoke with Doshi in his Ahmedabad office, where he reflected on more than 65 years in the city he calls home:
I always liked this city because of the intimacy, the congeniality of the people here: very generous, very helpful and encouraging. And I think that’s what the essence of this city is.
