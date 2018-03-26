CityLab Daily: What Counts as 'Real' City Planning?

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
***
Keeping it real: Women have always been part of urbanism, but too often their contributions have been erased. From early women’s city clubs to contemporary community outreach efforts, the urbanist canon has remained distressingly pale and male because of a binary notion of “hard” infrastructure planning and “soft” people-oriented projects. To break down that barrier, Deland Chan, an urban studies professor at Stanford University, argues that urban planning must expand what counts as “real planning” to give credit where it’s due.
On the march: While the nation was captivated by Saturday’s remarkable teen-led gun violence protest in D.C., smaller cities across the country were marching, too. In a Twitter thread, BuzzFeed writer Anne Helen Petersen highlighted the less-covered marches across the U.S., from Anchorage to Boise to Starbuck, Minnesota. Also via BuzzFeed: March For Our Lives rallies made a huge push to register voters across the U.S.
Only four states—Vermont, Maine, Mississippi, and West Virginia—have larger rural populations than urban populations. This map comes from a recent report by the National League of Cities on how factors such as broadband access, education, and growth shape the urban-rural divide. Their analysis argues that “connectedness of places,” through infrastructure connectivity and market access, can bridge the economic gap. CityLab context: The urban-rural divide is real, but it doesn't tell the whole story.
Before the fatal crash in Tempe, Uber’s self-driving test program had safety weaknesses, ex-employees say. Some weren’t avoidable, technologists believe, but some might have been.
Examine the densest areas in each country and you’ll find some striking trends: Many were built in the same era for the same reasons, but their current popularity is a far cry from where they began.
The architect became progressively self-critical over the spectacular failure of Pruitt-Igoe, the St. Louis housing project he designed. The time is right to reevaluate his work and its place in the history of 20th-century architecture.
The traditional canon of urban planning excludes people and practices that could greatly benefit it—and society. That needs to change.
A recent study documents the negative effect on the mental health of people displaced from gentrifying neighborhoods in New York City.