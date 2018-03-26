CityLab Daily: What Counts as 'Real' City Planning?

Also: How to start your own city, and Berlin rethinks its Airbnb ban.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Keeping it real: Women have always been part of urbanism, but too often their contributions have been erased. From early women’s city clubs to contemporary community outreach efforts, the urbanist canon has remained distressingly pale and male because of a binary notion of “hard” infrastructure planning and “soft” people-oriented projects. To break down that barrier, Deland Chan, an urban studies professor at Stanford University, argues that urban planning must expand what counts as “real planning” to give credit where it’s due.

On the march: While the nation was captivated by Saturday’s remarkable teen-led gun violence protest in D.C., smaller cities across the country were marching, too. In a Twitter thread, BuzzFeed writer Anne Helen Petersen highlighted the less-covered marches across the U.S., from Anchorage to Boise to Starbuck, Minnesota. Also via BuzzFeed: March For Our Lives rallies made a huge push to register voters across the U.S.