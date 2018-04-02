CityLab Daily: An Eye-Opening City Hack

Also: Transit-oriented development without displacement, and a busy street becomes a work of art.

***

What We’re Following

Get smart: Atlanta officials worked through the weekend to recover from a cyberattack that has paralyzed critical municipal services for more than a week. A group of hackers held the aspiring smart city’s systems hostage starting March 22, demanding $51,000 in Bitcoin to return things to normal. Experts aren’t all that surprised though; they’ve been warning about the threat for years. CityLab’s Linda Poon speaks with a cybersecurity expert about why cities need to get serious: “If a serious attacker proposed to bring down a city, they could do it.”

—Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Transit Madness

Transit nerds of the world unite—then fight! Transit Maps is hosting a World Cup of Transit Maps, pitting 32 rail-system maps against each other in a knock-out tournament on Twitter. The first rounds—New York vs. Delhi, and London vs. Istanbul—start on Wednesday at 6 a.m. and noon at Pacific Daylight Time. CityLab classic: Can you guess the city by its transit stops?

What We’re Reading

