CityLab Daily: An Eye-Opening City Hack

  1. Andrew Small

Also: Transit-oriented development without displacement, and a busy street becomes a work of art.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Get smart: Atlanta officials worked through the weekend to recover from a cyberattack that has paralyzed critical municipal services for more than a week. A group of hackers held the aspiring smart city’s systems hostage starting March 22, demanding $51,000 in Bitcoin to return things to normal. Experts aren’t all that surprised though; they’ve been warning about the threat for years. CityLab’s Linda Poon speaks with a cybersecurity expert about why cities need to get serious: “If a serious attacker proposed to bring down a city, they could do it.”

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

How Transit-Oriented Development Can Prevent Displacement

Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood has shown all the economic signs of gentrification without losing its majority-Latino population.

Benjamin Schneider

Giving a Memphis Hero the Recognition He Deserves

In 1925, Tom Lee—a black man who couldn’t swim—saved 32 white people from a sinking ship in the Mississippi River. Memphis’s unfortunate attempt to honor him and the decline of his own neighborhood speaks to the city’s ongoing struggle to become a more equitable place.

Martha Park

It's Going to Be Hard for Cleveland to Get Rid of Chief Wahoo

Research on the relationship between mascots and fandom shows just how tricky it is to truly eradicate a mascot from a region's collective identity.

Kelly Michael Young

Turning a Busy Street Into a Work of Art in Santiago

In Chile’s capital, artists occupied a temporarily closed street to create a bright pedestrian promenade. But its future is uncertain.

Martín Echenique

Life for Residents Near Hog Farms Just Got Much Worse

It just became much easier for large livestock operations to pollute near people’s homes.

Tom Philpott

Transit Madness

Bracket for the World Cup of Transit Maps

Transit nerds of the world unite—then fight! Transit Maps is hosting a World Cup of Transit Maps, pitting 32 rail-system maps against each other in a knock-out tournament on Twitter. The first rounds—New York vs. Delhi, and London vs. Istanbul—start on Wednesday at 6 a.m. and noon at Pacific Daylight Time. CityLab classic: Can you guess the city by its transit stops?

What We’re Reading

Signs of progress emerge as Sacramento protests over Stephon Clark’s killing remain tense (Washington Post)

China and Millennials will save the electric car (Wired)

Teens are updating the New York subway’s Wikipedia pages (New York Times)

New York City pilot gives bikes a head start like pedestrians (Streetsblog)

How Nashville became one big bachelorette party (BuzzFeed News)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Equity

    One St. Louis Condo Tower Is Worth More Than Whole City Neighborhoods

    Commercial investment and residential buy-in are helping some St. Louis neighborhoods rebound, but the disparities between neighborhoods are stark.

    1. Jack Grone
  2. Transportation

    Denver, Center of the Cosmopolitan Railway

    William Gilpin’s big idea in the late 1800s would have made Denver the crossroads of the world--the place where “the zodiac of nations closes its circle.”

    1. Carl Abbott
  3. Equity

    How Transit-Oriented Development Can Prevent Displacement

    Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood has shown all the economic signs of gentrification without losing its majority-Latino population.

    1. Benjamin Schneider
  4. Design

    Turning a Busy Street Into a Work of Art in Santiago

    In Chile’s capital, artists occupied a temporarily closed street to create a bright pedestrian promenade. But its future is uncertain.

    1. Martín Echenique
  5. Life

    The 'Transit-Oriented Teens' Are Coming to Save Your City

    The 62,000 members of this urbanist Facebook group are doing more than just making weird memes. (But they are making a lot of weird memes.)

    1. Laura Bliss
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content