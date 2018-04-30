CityLab Daily: How Copenhagen Became an Urban Laboratory

Also: Trees save megacities tons of money, and experimenting to tackle the opioid crisis.

Reclaim the city: The pioneering Danish architect, urbanist, and planner Jan Gehl helped transform Copenhagen into one of the world’s most bike-, people-, and climate-friendly cities. In an interview with CityLab, Gehl describes how studying public space turned the city into a laboratory, and how to be systematic about caring for people:

What we have done in Copenhagen is to make the people who use the city visible and to document what is going on: Where people go, how many there are, how long they sit on benches, how many café chairs we have. We do all this every year, just as if we were traffic engineers. Now the politicians have all the information about the life of the city. Then we can ask them to make their choice.

But he warns planners of the allure of smart cities: “Whenever you hear the word ‘smart,’ beware.”