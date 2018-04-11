CityLab Daily: How the Fair Housing Act Failed Black Homeowners

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: Uber pivots to on-demand everything, and mapping the teacher pay gap.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Redlining persists: Today marks 50 years since Congress passed the Fair Housing Act in an effort to uproot redlining and other banking practices that fueled racial segregation. But those challenges still remain: African Americans and Latinos continue to be denied mortgages at far higher rates than whites in 61 metro areas.
Using the data from Reveal and other sources, CityLab has visualized how that discrimination manifests itself in two of those cities—Jacksonville, Florida, and St. Louis, Missouri—where maps of mortgage approvals and home values in black neighborhoods look the same as they did decades ago. CityLab’s Kriston Capps and Kate Rabinowitz report: How the Fair Housing Act Failed Black Homeowners.
Might as well Jump: Uber’s purchase of Jump, a dockless bikeshare company, could be one small step toward a giant leap. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is in Washington, D.C., today to launch the app integration, and the company isn’t stopping there: It also announced that users will soon be able to use the Uber app to find peer-to-peer shared cars, and to purchase passes for public transit. That all suggests that the ubiquitous ride-hailing app might prefer a broader definition: “mobility as a service.” CityLab’s Laura Bliss has the story.
Baltimore’s Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard follows a pattern seen in many cities: Streets named for the slain civil rights icon tend to be poor and segregated, signaling King’s unfulfilled dream for America. But the street is not just a symbol. It functions as a real, physical barrier between the mostly black residents in West Baltimore and the economic activity in the central spine of the city. In collaboration with NPR’s “Codeswitch” as part of our Cities on Fire 1968 series, CityLab’s Tanvi Misra digs into how the road that brought suburbanites downtown also made the Baltimore’s segregation harder to undo.
Extra: Don’t miss the CityLab crew on this week’s episode of “Codeswitch,” where Tanvi discusses her Baltimore story and Brentin Mock talks about his recent reporting on Atlanta’s cityhood movement. Listen here.
Why buying a house today is so much harder than in 1950 (Curbed)
Bringing solar power to affordable housing in Brooklyn (Next City)
This Sim City-style tool lets urban planners see the potential impact of their ideas (Fast Company)
Miami’s proposal to teacher’s money problems: let them live at school (Governing)
Facebook stores its data in this rural North Carolina town, where the privacy debate is just beginning to catch on (Washington Post)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
And why tariffs won’t bring back the blue-collar heyday they represent.
Scarce, unaffordable housing is not a local problem in a few places, but is baked into the 21st-century global city. It’s time for cities, nations, and global leaders to start acting like it.
In cities like Jacksonville and St. Louis, maps of mortgage approvals and home values in black neighborhoods look the same as they did decades ago, before the passage of the landmark fair housing law.
By imposing work requirements, the president is escalating his decades-long campaign against government aid.
Consider “transit growth zones” to address both decaying infrastructure and affordable housing.