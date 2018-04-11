CityLab Daily: How the Fair Housing Act Failed Black Homeowners

Also: Uber pivots to on-demand everything, and mapping the teacher pay gap.

Redlining persists: Today marks 50 years since Congress passed the Fair Housing Act in an effort to uproot redlining and other banking practices that fueled racial segregation. But those challenges still remain: African Americans and Latinos continue to be denied mortgages at far higher rates than whites in 61 metro areas.

Using the data from Reveal and other sources, CityLab has visualized how that discrimination manifests itself in two of those cities—Jacksonville, Florida, and St. Louis, Missouri—where maps of mortgage approvals and home values in black neighborhoods look the same as they did decades ago. CityLab’s Kriston Capps and Kate Rabinowitz report: How the Fair Housing Act Failed Black Homeowners.

Might as well Jump: Uber’s purchase of Jump, a dockless bikeshare company, could be one small step toward a giant leap. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is in Washington, D.C., today to launch the app integration, and the company isn’t stopping there: It also announced that users will soon be able to use the Uber app to find peer-to-peer shared cars, and to purchase passes for public transit. That all suggests that the ubiquitous ride-hailing app might prefer a broader definition: “mobility as a service.” CityLab’s Laura Bliss has the story.