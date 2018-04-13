CityLab Daily: Meet the PHIMBYs

Also: Making green roofs more biodiverse, and the “Fight Club of cycling.”

Backyard brawl: As California debates a sweeping bill that would overhaul housing regulations, the expected battle lines emerged quickly: the NIMBYs oppose it, the YIMBYs favor it.

Now meet the PHIMBYs, which stands for “Public Housing in My Backyard.” They’re a loose alliance of socialist activists, tenants’ rights boosters, and affordable housing advocates—and they’ve emerged to also oppose the bill, SB 827. They’re concerned that it will unleash market-rate development, and won’t improve housing for low-income people. CityLab’s Benjamin Schneider examines how the collision of the three groups, each with its own vision for the backyard, has created a confounding political dynamic around the Golden State’s housing crisis.

—Andrew Small