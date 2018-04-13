CityLab Daily: Meet the PHIMBYs

  1. Andrew Small

Also: Making green roofs more biodiverse, and the “Fight Club of cycling.”

What We’re Following

Backyard brawl: As California debates a sweeping bill that would overhaul housing regulations, the expected battle lines emerged quickly: the NIMBYs oppose it, the YIMBYs favor it.

Now meet the PHIMBYs, which stands for “Public Housing in My Backyard.” They’re a loose alliance of socialist activists, tenants’ rights boosters, and affordable housing advocates—and they’ve emerged to also oppose the bill, SB 827. They’re concerned that it will unleash market-rate development, and won’t improve housing for low-income people. CityLab’s Benjamin Schneider examines how the collision of the three groups, each with its own vision for the backyard, has created a confounding political dynamic around the Golden State’s housing crisis.

Andrew Small

Can We Make Green Roofs More Biodiverse?

A study of decades-old German green roofs found that they don’t support a wide range of animal and plant life. But researchers and designers are trying to change that.

Leslie Nemo

The Art of Boostin’ from High-End Fashion Stores

The guys who made names off of boostin’ from high-end stores in the 1980s, like Dapper Dan and the Lo-Lifes, are now getting props, but women boosters have not enjoyed the same embrace. Artist Jamea Richmond-Edwards hopes to change that with her new exhibit, “Fly Girl Fly.”

Brentin Mock

How 'Deaf President Now' Changed America

A brief history of the movement that transformed a university and helped catalyze the Americans With Disabilities Act.

David M. Perry

A New Exhibit That Truly Is All Over The Place

The artist’s new show at the Queens Museum manages to put a spotlight on community chaos and create seductive objects out of it.

Teresa Mathew

Why Won't the Government Let Me Study Gun Violence?

Since 1996, the CDC’s efforts to study gun-related injuries and deaths have systematically undermined by a federal law.  

Dabney P. Evans

Ride or Die

People race in Northern Virginia's 'Anything Goes' bike race.
(Joy Yi/CityLab)

H.G. Wells once wrote, “cycle tracks will abound in Utopia,” but you might not have to go that far. Just off the D.C. Metro in Northern Virginia’s Crystal City, there’s a parking garage that turns into a cycling paradise at night. The weekly series of garage races brings serious fixed-gear race bikes alongside a hodgepodge of human-powered wheels—from bikeshares to scooters to unicycles and even a penny farthing—for a night of racing suited for anyone. CityLab’s Linda Poon has the lowdown on the “Fight Club of cycling” that’s trying to liven up a dreary office district.

