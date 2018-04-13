CityLab Daily: Meet the PHIMBYs

Andrew Small
Also: Making green roofs more biodiverse, and the “Fight Club of cycling.”
Backyard brawl: As California debates a sweeping bill that would overhaul housing regulations, the expected battle lines emerged quickly: the NIMBYs oppose it, the YIMBYs favor it.
Now meet the PHIMBYs, which stands for “Public Housing in My Backyard.” They’re a loose alliance of socialist activists, tenants’ rights boosters, and affordable housing advocates—and they’ve emerged to also oppose the bill, SB 827. They’re concerned that it will unleash market-rate development, and won’t improve housing for low-income people. CityLab’s Benjamin Schneider examines how the collision of the three groups, each with its own vision for the backyard, has created a confounding political dynamic around the Golden State’s housing crisis.
H.G. Wells once wrote, “cycle tracks will abound in Utopia,” but you might not have to go that far. Just off the D.C. Metro in Northern Virginia’s Crystal City, there’s a parking garage that turns into a cycling paradise at night. The weekly series of garage races brings serious fixed-gear race bikes alongside a hodgepodge of human-powered wheels—from bikeshares to scooters to unicycles and even a penny farthing—for a night of racing suited for anyone. CityLab’s Linda Poon has the lowdown on the “Fight Club of cycling” that’s trying to liven up a dreary office district.
