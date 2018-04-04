Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

The rioting in American cities began well before the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., on April 4, 1968. White flight and suburbanization were already well underway by that time, too. But MLK’s death and the unrest that followed in cities like Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., served as the tragic climax for a extraordinary period in urban history, and the exclamation point for an entire era: This was when the narrative of America’s great cities cemented its shift into one of decline, despair, and intractable poverty. It’s also when our national politics began to reflect the outlines of the urban-suburban schism we still see today.

1968 was also a time when big, Great Society-scale urban thinking was in vogue. The unrest of that year launched ambitious projects in housing and transportation that would be unthinkable today, altering—for both good and ill—the face of cities nationwide. From urban highways to massive housing developments, we’re still struggling with the physical legacy of policies and decisions forged in the immediate aftermath of King’s assassination. In many ways, the 50 years since have been about recovering from the events of that year. In Cities on Fire 1968: Urban America After MLK, starting this week, CityLab will examine the forces that were unleashed in 1968, and tell the story of what happened to urban America in the decades since.