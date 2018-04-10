CityLab Daily: Out of a National Tragedy, a Housing Solution

Also: Returning to “Edge City,” and a suburb’s avocado-filled attempt to lure Millennials.

What We’re Following

Building on King: Shortly after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller wanted to build on King’s memory. From these efforts, the New York State Urban Development Corporation was born.

Between 1968 and 1975, the superagency designed tens of thousands of affordable housing units from Niagara Falls to Montauk. It planned high-rises, low-rises, urban, suburban, Brutalist, Postmodern; each existing so that non-wealthy New Yorkers could live a better life in a struggling city or a thriving suburb. But then it ran out of money—and political protection.

For the latest piece in our Cities on Fire 1968 series, CityLab’s Mark Byrnes explores how the UDC’s ambitions, design, and political opposition shed light on the challenges of high-quality affordable housing: Out of a National Tragedy, a Housing Solution.