CityLab Daily: Out of a National Tragedy, a Housing Solution

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: Returning to “Edge City,” and a suburb’s avocado-filled attempt to lure Millennials.
Building on King: Shortly after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller wanted to build on King’s memory. From these efforts, the New York State Urban Development Corporation was born.
Between 1968 and 1975, the superagency designed tens of thousands of affordable housing units from Niagara Falls to Montauk. It planned high-rises, low-rises, urban, suburban, Brutalist, Postmodern; each existing so that non-wealthy New Yorkers could live a better life in a struggling city or a thriving suburb. But then it ran out of money—and political protection.
For the latest piece in our Cities on Fire 1968 series, CityLab’s Mark Byrnes explores how the UDC’s ambitions, design, and political opposition shed light on the challenges of high-quality affordable housing: Out of a National Tragedy, a Housing Solution.
Since the Great Recession, single-family rental housing has expanded twice as much as multi-family rentals, according to RentCafe. The apartment rental site, pulling Census data from 2007 and 2016, found that was the case for 22 of 30 city rental markets. Phoenix, Arizona, tops the list for growth of single-family rentals, with a 77 percent increase. Boston, Massachusetts, and Fort Worth, Texas, follow with similar family home rental growth, but they also crack into the top 10 list for share of apartments rentals. Taken as a whole, the data demonstrates how housing choices shifted in the years after the recession. CityLab context: Is the rental housing explosion over?
In a new comic-strip ad campaign, Homewood, Illinois, bills itself as a hip, diverse, urban neighborhood that Millennials can afford. The only catch: It’s in the suburbs.
It was one of the most talked-about urbanist books, and ideas, a generation ago. What ever happened to Joel Garreau’s concept of the “edge city”?
By seizing a historical moment, ordinary Danish and Dutch citizens were able to change the course of development in their urban centers.
My great-great-great-grandfather, a Civil War general and reputed Klan leader, sits atop an equestrian statue in front of the Georgia State Capitol. Some local lawmakers think it’s time for him to come down.
Socioeconomic sorting at the metropolitan level is making America more polarized, an economist finds.