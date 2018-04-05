CityLab Daily: Rethinking the Street

Also: Americans are self-sorting by class, and Chicago and Houston fight over beans.

Rebuild or rethink? Three weeks after a pedestrian bridge collapsed over a busy street near Florida International University, killing six motorists, many questions remain about what went wrong. But there’s a deeper issue, too: Was a 174-foot bridge over eight lanes of traffic ever the best solution?

CityLab Latino editor Juan Pablo Garnham takes a look at one proposed street redesign that would rebalance the priority given to walking, biking, transit, and cars at the ground level. It looks a little something like this:

So long, infrastructure week: The departure of White House infrastructure adviser D.J. Gribbin confirms what we already knew: There’s no real push for an infrastructure plan. (Vox)