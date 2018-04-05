CityLab Daily: Rethinking the Street

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: Americans are self-sorting by class, and Chicago and Houston fight over beans.
***
Rebuild or rethink? Three weeks after a pedestrian bridge collapsed over a busy street near Florida International University, killing six motorists, many questions remain about what went wrong. But there’s a deeper issue, too: Was a 174-foot bridge over eight lanes of traffic ever the best solution?
CityLab Latino editor Juan Pablo Garnham takes a look at one proposed street redesign that would rebalance the priority given to walking, biking, transit, and cars at the ground level. It looks a little something like this:
So long, infrastructure week: The departure of White House infrastructure adviser D.J. Gribbin confirms what we already knew: There’s no real push for an infrastructure plan. (Vox)
In a ride-hailing mini-experiment, a former Lyft driver catalogued which riders tipped, and which ones didn’t. Stephen Cognetta, a former product manager at Google, compared trip tips on 50 different Lyft rides in the Denver area, logging variables such as start and end times, number of passengers, gender, ride mode, and whether a conversation occurred. Cognetta found only two statistically significant findings: Chatty customers were more likely to tip, and not a single Lyft Line passenger passed the cost savings on to Cognetta via tips. It’s behavior to consider as places like Manhattan tack a congestion tax on ride hailing trips. (Next City)
Meet the group devoted to abolishing capitalism, and also making streets super smooth.
Socioeconomic sorting at the metropolitan level is making America more polarized, an economist finds.
Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood has shown all the economic signs of gentrification without losing its majority-Latino population.
The 62,000 members of this urbanist Facebook group are doing more than just making weird memes. (But they are making a lot of weird memes.)
Instead, a pair of local street planners propose redesigning the street below.