CityLab Daily: Reviewing the Tapes

  1. Andrew Small

Also: Bringing “bike libraries” to Chicago, and taking the guesswork out of street parking.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Eyes of the law: When it comes to police encounters, the video still matters. In Sacramento, California, protest has continued weeks after the release of a video of how 22-year-old Stephon Clark being killed by police in his backyard last month (New York Times). And now a dashcam video released Monday shows a police vehicle striking a protester at a vigil for Clark last Saturday (Time). Elsewhere, even more videos were released week:  

The wide availability of video shaped what New Orleans writer Jan Miles could do while compiling a new “Green Book,” remaking a 1949 book that once marked safe routes for black travelers. Miles tells CityLab’s Brentin Mock that the modern version of the book serves the opposite purpose: showing a litany of reasons why places are not safe at all for African Americans.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Denver, Center of the Cosmopolitan Railway

William Gilpin’s big idea in the late 1800s would have made Denver the crossroads of the world--the place where “the zodiac of nations closes its circle.”

Carl Abbott

One St. Louis Condo Tower Is Worth More Than Whole City Neighborhoods

Commercial investment and residential buy-in are helping some St. Louis neighborhoods rebound, but the disparities between neighborhoods are stark.

Jack Grone

The Activist Trying to Bring 'Bike Libraries' to Chicago

Oboi Reed is betting that allowing low-income users to borrow a set of wheels for free will help address biking’s equity gap.

Christina Sturdivant-Sani

As California Protects Immigrants, Cities Revolt

The Department of Justice is already suing California over its refusal to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. Now, some small California cities are mounting an attack from within.

Sarah Holder

This Map Takes All the Guesswork out of Confusing Street Parking Rules

Whether you need a free spot for two hours or a paid spot for the whole day, Coord’s color-coded map will tell you where to look.

Linda Poon

Map of the Day

Map of Amazon sales tax collection

We’re still waiting to see what controversial tax incentives cities may have offered for Amazon HQ2. But even before that wild headquarters sweepstakes, the behemoth e-retailer already had a tax advantage: It sometimes doesn’t have to pay local taxes. A new brief from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy highlights how in seven different states—shown in red and yellow above—Amazon either does not collect local taxes or charges a lower tax rate than local retailers, leaving a collection gap for localities. (h/t Next City)

What We’re Reading

How Cape Town found water savings California never dreamed of (Los Angeles Times)

Why factories aren’t tourist attractions anymore (Slate)

Dr. King said segregation harms all of us. Environmental research shows he was right. (New York Times)

A hidden archive of New York City’s historic trash (Atlas Obscura)

A teenager told police all about MS-13. In return, he was slated for deportation and marked for death. (ProPublica)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Transportation

    Denver, Center of the Cosmopolitan Railway

    William Gilpin’s big idea in the late 1800s would have made Denver the crossroads of the world—the place where “the zodiac of nations closes its circle.”

    1. Carl Abbott
  2. Equity

    One St. Louis Condo Tower Is Worth More Than Whole City Neighborhoods

    Commercial investment and residential buy-in are helping some St. Louis neighborhoods rebound, but the disparities between neighborhoods are stark.

    1. Jack Grone
  3. Equity

    How Transit-Oriented Development Can Prevent Displacement

    Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood has shown all the economic signs of gentrification without losing its majority-Latino population.

    1. Benjamin Schneider
  4. Equity

    As California Protects Immigrants, Cities Revolt

    The Department of Justice is already suing California over its refusal to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. Now, some small California cities are mounting an attack from within.

    1. Sarah Holder
  5. Maps

    This Map Takes All the Guesswork out of Confusing Street Parking Rules

    Whether you need a free spot for two hours or a paid spot for the whole day, Coord’s color-coded map will tell you where to look.

    1. Linda Poon
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content