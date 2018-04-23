CityLab Daily: The Plight of the Public Servant

Also: The geography of health in America, and why you can’t win the war on noise.

At your service: While private sector job growth has bounced back from the recession, public service work—once a foothold into the middle class for teachers, firefighters, bus drivers, or nurses—has eroded. Today, The New York Times visits Oklahoma to see how post-recession budget shortfalls have changed life for public-sector employees, who now account for their smallest share of the civilian workforce since 1967. As teachers there and in other states protest for higher wages, this quote, from a career public servant, really stands out: "I was surprised to realize along the way I was no longer middle class." Earlier this month, Oklahoma's Republican governor approved the state's first tax increase in 28 years in order to raise teachers' pay. Later this week, Arizona teachers plan to walk out for more education funding.