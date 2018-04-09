CityLab Daily: Uber Gets a Bikeshare

  1. Andrew Small

Also: California’s lessons for the HQ2 bidding war, and the white men leading America’s largest cities.

***

What We’re Following

Lanes merge: Two of the hottest trends in urban mobility are coming together: The Verge reports that Uber has acquired JUMP, a dockless bikeshare startup, in a deal that’s rumored to be worth $100 million. This gives the ride-hailing company 12,000 dockless, GPS-enabled bikes in 40 cities across six countries. Uber had previously piloted integrating the pedal-assist bikesharing app into its own ride-hailing app in San Francisco.

Safety first: Experts in driverless cars and transportation planning are gathering in Pittsburgh today and tomorrow for a summit on autonomous vehicles. Safety concerns are front and center after last month’s fatal crash of a self-driving test vehicle in Tempe, Arizona. As questions linger about whether AV’s are really ready for the road, panel moderator Jackie Erickson highlighted a recent Pittsburgh Tribune quote from John Bares, who ran Uber’s self-driving car operations before returning to Carnegie Robotics in August:

The company and the dream of the employees is a mode of transportation that is safer and more efficient for everyone, and clearly events like this are a huge step back, but the dream is still there and we’re going to get there.

I’ll be reporting from the conference today and tomorrow. If you have any burning questions about autonomous vehicles, feel free to email hello@citylab.com or send me a message on Twitter.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

California's Lessons for the Amazon HQ2 Bidding War

As cities offer massive incentives to win business, economists at UC Riverside offer up a cautionary tale—and examples of how to negotiate benefits for workers and the community.

Sarah Holder

Seattle Thinks It Knows Rain. Climate Change Begs to Differ.

A city known for precipitation may be unprepared for the flooding that climate change has in store.

Stephen R. Miller

The White Men's Club Leading America's Largest Cities

The diversity of the country's urban centers is not reflected in City Hall: In the 15 biggest U.S. cities, all but three mayors are white men, and none are women.

Russell Berman

Police Shootings Are Also Gun Violence

Emphasizing policing as the primary means of addressing shootings will only lead to more deadly confrontations between officers and the citizens they’re sworn to protect.

Vann R. Newkirk II

In Massachusetts, a Mayor and a Church Spar Over Sanctuary

The Democratic mayor of Springfield, Massachusetts, opposes a local church’s decision to shelter an undocumented immigrant.

Teresa Mathew

Video of the Day

Animated chart from Vox video
(Vox)

A new Vox video shows what America’s shopping mall decline means for social space. Before the recent slump in growth, the number of American malls quadrupled from 1970 to 2017, while the U.S. population did not even double in the same span of time. Malls bloomed with America’s suburban growth, after architect Victor Gruen designed the first indoor mall in Minnesota in 1956. Those origins also shape the mall’s shortcomings as a “third place” between work and home now as people return back to the city. CityLab context: A ticking time bomb for suburban retail, and What will become of Victor Gruen’s Northland Center?

What We’re Reading

A look at housing in America through 83 million eviction records (New York Times)

See brutalist buildings in the middle of their destruction (Curbed)

How skateboards won the urban landscape (New York Times)

Man who died in Trump Tower fire tried to sell apartment, friend says (NPR)

