CityLab Daily: Uber Gets a Bikeshare

Lanes merge: Two of the hottest trends in urban mobility are coming together: The Verge reports that Uber has acquired JUMP, a dockless bikeshare startup, in a deal that’s rumored to be worth $100 million. This gives the ride-hailing company 12,000 dockless, GPS-enabled bikes in 40 cities across six countries. Uber had previously piloted integrating the pedal-assist bikesharing app into its own ride-hailing app in San Francisco.



Safety first: Experts in driverless cars and transportation planning are gathering in Pittsburgh today and tomorrow for a summit on autonomous vehicles. Safety concerns are front and center after last month’s fatal crash of a self-driving test vehicle in Tempe, Arizona. As questions linger about whether AV’s are really ready for the road, panel moderator Jackie Erickson highlighted a recent Pittsburgh Tribune quote from John Bares, who ran Uber’s self-driving car operations before returning to Carnegie Robotics in August:

The company and the dream of the employees is a mode of transportation that is safer and more efficient for everyone, and clearly events like this are a huge step back, but the dream is still there and we’re going to get there.

I’ll be reporting from the conference today and tomorrow. If you have any burning questions about autonomous vehicles, feel free to email hello@citylab.com or send me a message on Twitter.