CityLab Daily: Why 'Green' Carmakers Cheer the EPA's Regulatory Rollback

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: Mayors weigh in on cities’ greatest problems, and DOT’s new grant for better buses.
***
Auto zone: The alarm is going off at the Environmental Protection Agency, and it isn’t Scott Pruitt’s siren. Environmental advocacy groups are signaling a sense of betrayal toward the automakers that lobbied to roll back Obama-era fuel efficiency standards, which the EPA announced it would do earlier this week.
Even if the deregulation itself wasn’t surprising, the push by the Alliance of Auto Manufacturers feels like whiplash after car companies worked hard to boost their eco-cred via climate-friendly benefits and “smart city” mobility offerings. CityLab’s Laura Bliss interrogates what it might mean if it’s left up to car companies to go green. (Hint: They’ll hedge their bets.)
Get moving: The U.S. Department of Transportation just announced $264 million in grants to improve 139 city bus systems in 52 states and territories. CityLab context: How Seattle got more people to ride the bus.
Mayors like to say there’s no Democratic or Republican way to fill a pothole. But as this Reuters story demonstrates there is a Belgian way: Fill it with flowers. A Brussels man has been planting geraniums and daffodils in city potholes—and seeing them get fixed within a day or two. Of course, gardening is one of many unconventional ways—like making jacuzzis, holding birthday parties, or drawing chalk art—to get your city to notice your dang potholes.
