CityLab Daily: A Chance for Rail Diplomacy

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter
Also: What Arizona teachers are still fighting for, and Mexico City’s wild new airport.
***
Peace train: As the U.S. prepares for talks with North Korea, nuclear weapons are getting all the headlines. But the key to lasting peace could be all about infrastructure. Last month, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in handed North Korea’s Kim Jong Un a plan to re-link their railways—and it’s pretty politically savvy. This olive branch, if it came to pass, would connect North Korea’s cities to the global economy, and maybe even be a precursor to a Trans-Eurasian train ride from Tokyo to London. With benefits for both countries and their neighbors, the plan could make President Donald Trump’s upcoming meeting with the isolated dictator a lot easier. Today on CityLab: Trains could be the real game-changer in the North Korea peace talks.
HBD, Jane: May the Fourth, Cinco De Mayo, the Kentucky Derby—whatever you’re celebrating this weekend, don’t forget the real urbanist holiday this May: It’s Jane Jacobs’ birthday! Here’s a present from the archives: CityLab’s Laura Bliss revisits Jacobs, in her own words.
Lyft announced last month that it will buy carbon offsets for its 2 million daily rides. That news yielded a curious chart from our colleagues over at Quartz: How many trees would need to be planted to offset different modes of transportation each year?
Biking and walking, of course, require no trees, but the numbers climb quickly after that. The case to be made about cars (using data supplied by Uber, mind you) is that single-occupancy vehicles are worse than carpooling. Just compare three people sharing a car (26 trees) to a single person driving their car all year (81 trees). But don’t be a deadhead: Ride hailing isn’t eco-friendly yet.
