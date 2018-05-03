CityLab Daily: A Gentle Revolution for 'Solar City'

Also: Amazon chafes at Seattle’s tax plan, and the great housing reset.

On first glance, Babcock Ranch doesn't look much different from other planned communities in Florida, but the suburban development has high hopes. As the first solar-powered city in the United States, solar panels on public and commercial buildings power all the downtown amenities you could dream of, from gastropubs to swimming pools. Self-driving shuttles roam the streets. "Solar trees" provide phone-charging spots in public spaces. The first 20 residents moved in this January, and the 440 acres of solar panels provide more than enough power for all their utilities. But the sustainable community is still in its infancy. Over the next 20 years, its developer hopes to offer 19,500 homes outfitted with high-tech and environmentally friendly features to draw in 50,000 residents.