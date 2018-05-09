Also: How to kill a bike lane, and college grads drive up urban rents.

What We’re Following

Hauling fast: The disarray of Gotham’s subway has dominated headlines and local politics, but the plight of the city’s buses has been a much quieter fight. New York City’s buses are now the slowest in America. In late April, Metropolitan Transit Authority announced an ambitious overhaul of the 322-route bus system that has transit advocates giddy. With promises of bus priority planning, cashless payments, and even a pilot program of London-style double decker buses, it’s literally what advocates were asking for. But is it too good to be true? Read How Riders Won the Fight for Better Buses in New York City on CityLab, the latest in our ongoing series, Bus to the Future.

New sheriff in town: On Tuesday, we told you about the sheriff’s race in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. We have an update: Incumbent Sheriff Irwin Carmichael’s opponent Garry McFadden won 52 percent of the vote Tuesday night, becoming the new sheriff on a pledge to revoke the controversial immigration program that Carmichael had carried out.