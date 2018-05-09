Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: How to kill a bike lane, and college grads drive up urban rents.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Hauling fast: The disarray of Gotham’s subway has dominated headlines and local politics, but the plight of the city’s buses has been a much quieter fight. New York City’s buses are now the slowest in America. In late April, Metropolitan Transit Authority announced an ambitious overhaul of the 322-route bus system that has transit advocates giddy. With promises of bus priority planning, cashless payments, and even a pilot program of London-style double decker buses, it’s literally what advocates were asking for. But is it too good to be true? Read How Riders Won the Fight for Better Buses in New York City on CityLab, the latest in our ongoing series, Bus to the Future.
New sheriff in town: On Tuesday, we told you about the sheriff’s race in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. We have an update: Incumbent Sheriff Irwin Carmichael’s opponent Garry McFadden won 52 percent of the vote Tuesday night, becoming the new sheriff on a pledge to revoke the controversial immigration program that Carmichael had carried out.
Our colleagues over at Quartz plotted out where arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement have increased the most during the Trump administration, based on where immigrants live. Using data from a new study by the Migration Policy Institute, they find that the field offices of Miami, Dallas, and St. Paul have seen a bigger increase in arrests than the rest of the country, while San Francisco, Houston, and San Antonio, which have the characteristics of “sanctuary cities,” have seen a smaller increase than the national average. The share of transfers from local jails to ICE has shrunk from previous years—but according to MPI, that’s because federal immigration officials have increased the number of arrests they make themselves. CityLab context: The effect of Trump’s immigration crackdown, in 3 maps
The epic struggle for the Los Angeles River (Places Journal)
Uber’s quest to redesign its toxic relationship with its drivers (Fast Company)
Millennials are driving again, just not the rich ones (Slate)
Can you guess the city from the literary quote? (The Guardian)
How small towns aren’t just surviving, they’re thriving (Curbed)
The Manhattan Project, the program that developed the first nuclear weapons during World War II, worked out of three purpose-built cities in Tennessee, New Mexico, and Washington state. A new exhibition considers their design and legacy.
In cities nationwide, efforts to redesign streets for bikes and pedestrians can face stiff resistance.
A growing body of research shows that innovative businesses are common in rural areas, and rural innovation gets a boost from the arts.
Can new technology radically improve the rider experience?
Talk of the transportation future is focused on the next shiny thing. But one old technology is central to real transformation.