CityLab Daily: America’s Fastest Growing Cities

Parking spaces for women, and London's big push for better design.

Come to your census: For the first time in a decade, New York City was not the leader in total population growth, according to Census population estimates released Thursday. As more people move out of New York and Los Angeles—the high cost of housing seems to be sapping growth along the coasts—it’s harder for those cities to maintain growth through births and immigration alone (Pew Charitable Trusts). San Antonio and Phoenix lead the pack in total population increase: Both added about 24,000 people between 2016 and 2017. Some of the largest population declines were in Baltimore, St. Louis, Chicago, Anchorage, and Pittsburgh—netting losses between 2,600 and 5,000 in total population over the year.

Proportionately, though, the fastest growing cities are actually just big suburbs rather than true cities. Jed Kolko, an economist at Indeed, points out that the largest increases in cities with more than 200,000 people were places such as Irvine, California; Henderson, Nevada; Atlanta, Georgia; and Tampa, Florida; which are all areas with less than 50 percent of what he defines as urban space (places with 2,200 households per square mile). So if you’re looking for the fastest growing actual city, it’s Seattle. (Quartz)