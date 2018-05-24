CityLab Daily: America’s Fastest Growing Cities

Andrew Small
Also: Parking spaces for women, and London’s big push for better design.
Come to your census: For the first time in a decade, New York City was not the leader in total population growth, according to Census population estimates released Thursday. As more people move out of New York and Los Angeles—the high cost of housing seems to be sapping growth along the coasts—it’s harder for those cities to maintain growth through births and immigration alone (Pew Charitable Trusts). San Antonio and Phoenix lead the pack in total population increase: Both added about 24,000 people between 2016 and 2017. Some of the largest population declines were in Baltimore, St. Louis, Chicago, Anchorage, and Pittsburgh—netting losses between 2,600 and 5,000 in total population over the year.
Proportionately, though, the fastest growing cities are actually just big suburbs rather than true cities. Jed Kolko, an economist at Indeed, points out that the largest increases in cities with more than 200,000 people were places such as Irvine, California; Henderson, Nevada; Atlanta, Georgia; and Tampa, Florida; which are all areas with less than 50 percent of what he defines as urban space (places with 2,200 households per square mile). So if you’re looking for the fastest growing actual city, it’s Seattle. (Quartz)
The civil rights icon Malcolm X would have turned 93 years old last weekend. Murals of the Muslim minister were once popular among communities in Chicago, Detroit, Oakland, and Los Angeles, as pictured above. But as buildings have been painted over, demolished, or collapsed, his portraits have faded into the background (sometimes literally). Photographer Camilo José Vergara shares some rare photos of America’s disappearing Malcolm X murals on CityLab.
Emergency braking system was disabled on self-driving Uber in fatal crash, NTSB says (Los Angeles Times)
How the municipal court money machine burdens city residents (Curbed)
Architects can still learn from Tom Wolfe (The Architect’s Newspaper)
The activist who brought us the curb cut (99 Percent Invisible)
Teaching refugees to map their world (Fast Company)
