CityLab Daily: Don't Get Too Excited About Bike to Work Day

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: The jobs getting priced out of superstar cities, and America’s fastest-growing metro region has a water problem.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Rollback: Northwest Arkansas might not be the kind of place where you’d expect a bike renaissance, but it now boasts an impressive 350-mile network of bicycle infrastructure—thanks, in part, to Walmart. In the backyard of the company’s headquarters in Bentonville, a mix of federal transportation grants and support from the Walton Family Foundation, led by the heirs of Walmart’s founders, has helped boost cycling volume 32 percent from 2015 to 2017.
Now they’re finding that some of the most-used trails have higher per capita daily cycling counts than some of the biggest bike-friendly cities, including San Francisco, and that bike amenities are bringing in economic benefits to the region of smaller communities. Erica Sweeney has the story for CityLab: How Arkansas Became Bike Country.
The chart above from economist Gray Kimbrough measures the shifting age profiles of Americans who live in a home that is owned (rather than rented) over the decades. Follow the x-axis and you’ll see the dip around age 20 when kids get pushed out of the nest, no matter what era. But that climb back to homeownership came at a younger age for the 1980 and 2000 cohorts, whereas Millennials today make a smaller share of homeowners than their 1960s counterparts. CityLab context: “Peak Millennial” doesn’t mean young people are leaving cities
Wind and solar power are coming. Grid managers need to get ready (Vox)
Scooters are fine, but look out for “the invasion of the scooter bros” (Washington Post)
Elon Musk presents his tunnel vision to Los Angeles (Wired)
Bitcoin’s energy use got studied, and it’s really not pretty (Grist)
Lawns are an ecological disaster (Earther)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
In Japan, small children take the subway and run errands alone, no parent in sight. The reason why has more to do with social trust than self-reliance.
Several new advocacy groups have sprung up to push for better housing policies at the state and national level. Their first job: Communicating how significant the problem really is.
The American Dream turns on where we live. But it’s job markets and marriage partners—not schools—that make the biggest difference in who climbs the economic ladder.
All of Michigan, D.C., and a large chunk of Pennsylvania are part of the area where Border Patrol has expanded search and seizure rights. Here's what it means to live or travel there.
It’s time to think less about commuting and more about making all those other common everyday trips safer.