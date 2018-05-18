CityLab Daily: Don't Get Too Excited About Bike to Work Day

Also: The jobs getting priced out of superstar cities, and America’s fastest-growing metro region has a water problem.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Rollback: Northwest Arkansas might not be the kind of place where you’d expect a bike renaissance, but it now boasts an impressive 350-mile network of bicycle infrastructure—thanks, in part, to Walmart. In the backyard of the company’s headquarters in Bentonville, a mix of federal transportation grants and support from the Walton Family Foundation, led by the heirs of Walmart’s founders, has helped boost cycling volume 32 percent from 2015 to 2017.

Now they’re finding that some of the most-used trails have higher per capita daily cycling counts than some of the biggest bike-friendly cities, including San Francisco, and that bike amenities are bringing in economic benefits to the region of smaller communities. Erica Sweeney has the story for CityLab: How Arkansas Became Bike Country.

What a piece of work: In many U.S. cities, today is Bike To Work Day. But now that cities have learned to love the bike commute, they need to forget it and focus on making all those other common everyday trips safer. Here’s my hit-the-brakes take: Don’t Get Too Excited About Bike To Work Day.

—Andrew Small