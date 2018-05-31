CityLab Daily: It’s Time for the School Bus to Grow Up

Also: Why cities should support street vendors, and the tech that’s changing how cities help the homeless.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

School’s out: Every morning and afternoon, a national fleet of 500,000 buses takes 26 million captive riders to and from school. Powered mostly by diesel fuel, their impacts on the environment really add up, especially with labyrinthine pickup routes and noxious idling times. While most other vehicles, including city buses, have graduated to sleeker, safer, more efficient, and more electric technologies, the big yellow school bus—carrying what is arguably the country’s most precious cargo—has been left behind. For the latest installment of our Bus to the Future series, CityLab’s Sarah Holder has the story: It’s Time for the School Bus to Grow Up.

—Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Learn to Share

Next week, New York City will begin a two-year pilot that allocates about 300 parking spots for car-sharing companies like Zipcar and Enterprise. It’s an idea that’s already in practice in D.C., Portland, Seattle, San Diego, and others—and in New York, it’s raising a debate around who lays claim to public parking.

Slate’s Henry Grabar pointed out that less than a third of New Yorkers commute by car, so car owners might not have the best case to say “taking back public land from personal vehicle storage is unfair.” ICYMI: Here’s CityLab’s interview with the guru of parking: Donald Shoup.

What We’re Reading

Study suggests white racial resentment is the impetus behind welfare cuts (Washington Post)

A year after the Paris Accord withdrawal, what have climate mayors done? (Curbed)

Why architects make the best photographers (Fast Company)

Free cash to fight income inequality? A California city is the first to try ( New York Times )

How Tijuana has become a city of exiles (California Sunday)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.