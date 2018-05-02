CityLab Daily: Nashville's Transit Plan Just Got Trounced

  1. Andrew Small

Also: The rise of the rural creative class, and Kanye wants to develop cities.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

No streetcar, no desire: Nashville’s $5.2 billion transit referendum went down in flames Tuesday night. The “Let’s Move Nashville” plan showed promise at first, when former Mayor Megan Barry secured rare support from the state legislature to hold the vote. But her resignation in disgrace this March left little time to make the case to a car-dependent city in a conservative Southern state. (And as we wrote last week, the campaign got weird.)

With a special mayoral election coming in three weeks, supporters, opponents, and would-be mayors are sure to perform a full autopsy on the transit plan. But as CityLab’s Kriston Capps writes: “In the end, a vision for transforming transit in Nashville could not transform the politics of the city.” Read the full story: What Went Wrong With Nashville’s Transit Plan?

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

The Rise of the Rural Creative Class

A growing body of research shows that innovative businesses are common in rural areas, and rural innovation gets a boost from the arts.

Richard Florida

Kanye West Wants to Develop Cities. Don't Let Him.

"I’m going to be one of the biggest real estate developers of all time," he said.

Brentin Mock

France Plans an Extreme Makeover for Struggling Small Cities

Action Coeur de Ville aims to undo the damage of urban sprawl in more than 200 city centers across the country.

Feargus O'Sullivan

Is America Ready to Rethink Incarceration?

A new poll suggests that most people in the United States think we need to turn away from building prisons, and toward community development.

Teresa Mathew

Venice Erects Gates Against a Flood of Tourists

Don’t have a local transit pass? Then you’re not coming through.

Feargus O'Sullivan

Map of the Day

AAA map of fatal hit-and-run crashes per capita.
Fatal hit-and-run crashes per 100,000 people from 2010 to 2016. (AAA)

Fatalities from hit-and-run crashes have reached an all-time high, according to a new report from AAA. In 2016, 2,049 deaths resulted from hit-and-run crashes. On a per-capita basis, New Mexico, Louisiana, and Florida top the list, while New Hampshire, Maine, and Minnesota have the lowest rates, as the map above shows. Pedestrians account for the majority of people killed in these types of crashes, and over the past 30 years, about 1 in 5 pedestrian deaths involve a hit-and-run crash. CityLab context: U.S. road fatalities climb while road safety laws lag

What We’re Reading

Amazon’s phone calls to rejected HQ2 cities: “It’s not me. It’s you.” (Wall Street Journal)

“The Daily” podcast tackles the plight of the NYC taxi driver (New York Times)

Why are New York’s schools segregated? It’s not as simple as housing (New York Times)

The new magnetism of mid-sized cities (Curbed)

You’re no “climate mayor” if you’re not doing these four things (Streetsblog)

Correcting a link from yesterday: Kalamazoo’s bet on philanthropy raises hopes—and suspicions (The Chronicle of Philanthropy)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Transportation

    The War on Cars, Norwegian Edition

    Oslo is still planning to go car-free by 2019, thanks to an ambitious network of bike lanes. But old habits do die hard.

    1. Laura Bliss
  2. An aerial view of Babcock Ranch near Fort Myers, which is projected to have 50,000 residents by the time it’s completed
    Environment

    Can a New 'Solar City' Make Suburbia Green?

    People are starting to move into Babcock Ranch, an ambitious development in Florida more than a decade in the making. With a solar field and self-driving shuttles, it’s a suburb that its creators hope will be revolutionary.

    1. Richard Luscombe
  3. A home for rent in Los Angeles
    Equity

    The Great Housing Reset

    The rise of renting in the U.S. isn’t just about high housing prices, or preferences for city living, but about the flexibility to compete in today’s economy.

    1. Richard Florida
  4. Design

    Copenhagen Mastermind Jan Gehl Isn't Sold on 'Smart' Cities

    Architect and planner Jan Gehl looks back on how he helped transform Copenhagen into one of the world’s most livable cities and talks about how people can reclaim the streets.

    1. Annette Becker
    2. Lessano Negussie
  5. Transportation

    Critics Take Aim at Mexico City's Wild New Airport

    It will become the biggest airport in the Western Hemisphere by 2020. But not without overcoming some heavy turbulence.

    1. Martín Echenique
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content
Next Story in Solutions »