CityLab Daily: Nashville's Transit Plan Just Got Trounced

What We're Following No streetcar, no desire: Nashville's $5.2 billion transit referendum went down in flames Tuesday night. The "Let's Move Nashville" plan showed promise at first, when former Mayor Megan Barry secured rare support from the state legislature to hold the vote. But her resignation in disgrace this March left little time to make the case to a car-dependent city in a conservative Southern state. (And as we wrote last week, the campaign got weird.) With a special mayoral election coming in three weeks, supporters, opponents, and would-be mayors are sure to perform a full autopsy on the transit plan. But as CityLab's Kriston Capps writes: "In the end, a vision for transforming transit in Nashville could not transform the politics of the city." Read the full story: What Went Wrong With Nashville's Transit Plan?