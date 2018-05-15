CityLab Daily: The Most Blunderful Time of the Year

Also: Why do so many young adults live with their parents? And the problem with the cool city.

***

What We’re Following

Billing address: The Seattle City Council passed a tax on the city’s largest companies to fund affordable housing and fight homelessness by a unanimous vote on Monday. The bill became a thermometer for Amazon HQ2 watchers, as the online mega-retailer halted construction of a new office building until after a vote on the bill. Opposition brought the initially proposed annual tax of $500 per employee down to $275 per head, yielding $47 million in revenue to address the city’s housing problems.

But that’s only a down payment by most estimates in the home of Amazon’s first headquarters. With the third-largest homeless population in the U.S. and nearly half of all households rent-burdened, Seattle’s debate about rapid growth and affordability rages on. Gregory Scruggs reports for CityLab on the tensions at play in the fervent high-tech ecosystem.