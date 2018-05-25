CityLab Daily: The Cleaner, Quieter Future of Food Trucks

Also: Behind the Uber self-driving car crash, and what surfers understand about gentrification.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Food truck catchup: Summer is nearly here, and with it comes outdoor concerts, block parties, street fairs, and food truck rallies. Not to rain on your Memorial Day parade, but much of that activity runs on mobile generators that burn diesel fuel to make electricity, spewing pollutants into the air. Luckily, cleaner and quieter forms of power may soon be on the way, as food truck operators upgrade to solar power and other tech to comply with new emissions standards. Chris Bentley has the story for CityLab on the dirty, noisy power behind those street-fair tacos.

Uber update: CityLab’s Laura Bliss has the latest on the National Transportation Safety Board’s findings about the fatal Uber crash in Tempe, Arizona: It highlights the serious “handoff problem” in vehicle automation.