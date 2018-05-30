CityLab Daily: The Hidden Costs of Losing Your City’s Newspaper

Also: What mayors want most this year, and why everyone is talking about parking.

What We’re Following

Red all over: What’s your local newspaper worth? We’re not just talking about the price of a subscription here: New research finds that when cities lose their local paper, the costs of government actually increase. That has to do with a lack of scrutiny over deals, say researchers, who also found that long-term borrowing costs rise after disruptions in local news. CityLab’s Kriston Capps digs into how city finances suffer when local newspapers close.

Show and tell: Mayors are putting a bigger emphasis on infrastructure, housing, and health in their speeches this year, according to the National League of Cities’ latest State of the Cities report. More specific topics like the opioid crisis, broadband infrastructure, and school gun violence demonstrate how cities are addressing national problems. CityLab editor Nicole Flatow moderated a panel at the report’s release event today, which you can watch online via C-SPAN, starting around 17-minute mark.