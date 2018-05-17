CityLab Daily: The Housing Crisis Might Be America's Next Big Political Issue

Also: Awful commuting unites us all, and the playful brilliance of Will Alsop.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here. *** What We’re Following An inconvenient roof: As home prices, rents, and homelessness rise in many U.S. cities, housing affordability has barely registered as an issue in national politics. Now, with the growing consensus that the United States isn’t building enough homes anywhere, housing advocates, business leaders, and philanthropic groups are on a mission to sound the alarm about a “silent crisis.” Their first order of business is to educate people about just how serious the problem really is. One group is producing a feature-length documentary to raise the political profile of the American housing dilemma, à la Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth. Another is making housing underproduction a new metric for cities. “Like the fight against climate change,” CityLab’s Benjamin Schneider writes, “the battle for better housing policy could be a frustratingly long one.” But the housing crisis may soon become America’s next big political issue.