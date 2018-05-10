CityLab Daily: The Hypocrisy of Amazon

Also: Should Cynthia Nixon apologize? And five breakthroughs that could make you love the bus.

What We’re Following

Much HQ2 about nothing: Amazon’s search for a second headquarters in a North American city has at times felt like a game of Fantasy Urbanism, as the company’s bidding process set up key metropolitan goals. But an analysis by CityLab’s Richard Florida and his colleagues finds that key criteria didn’t matter as much when it came time to make the cut from 238 cities to 20 finalists. Some of the cities on the final shortlist don’t fit core preferences, such as access to mass transit or having international airport service, while some of the rejected sites actually had better qualifications.

Florida writes that Amazon’s failure to follow its own guidelines reveals the HQ2 process as another cynical corporate site selection strategy—a “rigged game” that set up a bidding war between cities. It also got cities to crowdsource a massive urban development database that will now make the company’s expansion into North America all the easier. Read his analysis: The Hypocrisy of Amazon’s HQ2 Process